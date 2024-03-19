Superb 67 earns Diksha T-15 finish

PTI

Longwood (US): India’s Diksha Dagar turned in one of the best rounds of the final day, a superb 4-under 67, to sign off at tied-15 at the Golf Classic at the Alaqua Country Club here. A two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour and third on the Merit list in 2023, Diksha had eight birdies, a double bogey and another late bogey as she made a massive jump up the leaderboard on the Epson Tour event. Jessica Peng, who was sitting four shots behind second-round leader Lindsey McCurdy, shot a superb 67 with five birdies against one bogey to win the title.