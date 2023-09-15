 Supporting cast to play lead role? : The Tribune India

  • Supporting cast to play lead role?

With final spot already sealed, India may rest regular starters and test bench strength

As the ODI World Cup looms, India have to mix up things and try to come up with their best combination. AP/PTI



PTI

Colombo, September 14

Having already sealed a place in the final, India will look to test their fringe players when they face an already-knocked out Bangladesh in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here tomorrow.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit has to choose between giving as much game time as possible to its first-choice team and an opportunity to test fringe players ahead of the World Cup at home next month.

The question of workload management is pertinent particularly in the case of bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah has bowled just 12 overs so far in the Asia Cup — five against Pakistan and seven against Sri Lanka. He did not play against Nepal.

So, it could boil down to Bumrah’s choice whether he wants to have a crack at batsmen one more time or take a step back and return for the summit clash on September 17. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj has bowled 19.2 overs and Hardik Pandya 18 overs in this tournament.

It may not appear as heavy numbers but the humidity here has been energy-sapping. Hence, the team management might just give a break to one of them.

In that context, it would not be a major surprise if Shami replaces Siraj against Bangladesh.

It will also help the senior pacer to register some valuable match time under his belt before the quadrennial big bash starting on October 5. It is important because Shami has now been used as a back-up seamer after Bumrah, Siraj and Pandya.

But the dwindling bowling graph of Axar Patel will concern the think-tank as he has been marked as a cover for Ravindra Jadeja.

The left-arm spinner has neither been able to take wickets nor contain the run-flow, an area where Jadeja excels.

Axar has played seven ODIs this year and managed to take only three wickets and his economy is hovering around six. He needs a significant lift in his game, and immediately too.

KL Rahul’s return to full fitness has straightened a lot of creases for the team management. He has batted with fluency and kept wickets with agility here.

Shreyas Iyer’s fitness will be keenly watched as he missed the Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka with a back spasm.

However, Iyer batted and bowled at nets today without any visible discomfort, and that should come as a pleasing development for the team.

But if the management wants to give some extra time for the Mumbaikar to recuperate, they can weigh their options between Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

While has Kishan has been impressive in ODIs so far, Suryakumar’s numbers were quite disappointing in the format.

Despite that, Suryakumar has been viewed as an important cog in India’s white-ball scheme of things, and the think-tank would want to give another chance for him to push his case.

