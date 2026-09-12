Suresh Raina, Debashish Mohanty named Brand Ambassadors for Odisha T20 League 2026 -CM Trophy

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 12 (ANI): Former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Debashish Mohanty have been announced as the brand ambassadors of the Odisha T20 League 2026 – CM Trophy, which is scheduled to be held from September 20 to 29 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The association of the two former India cricketers will add further value to the tournament, which aims to provide a platform for young and emerging cricketers from Odisha to showcase their talent and gain valuable experience, according to a press release from OTL.

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Speaking about coming on board as the brand ambassador of the league, Suresh Raina said, “Namaskar, Odisha! We have some very good news for all cricket fans. The Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy has been officially locked, and the tournament will take place from September 20 to 29 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Six teams will compete against each other, promising ten days of exciting and high-intensity cricket. It will be a great platform for players to showcase their talent and prove themselves in a competitive environment. So, mark your calendars and get ready for a blockbuster tournament. Jai Jagannath!”

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Debashish Mohanty echoed similar sentiments and added, “The wait is finally over for cricket fans in Odisha. The Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy will be played from September 20 to 29 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, with six teams competing for the title. The tournament will give our players a strong platform to showcase their skills and compete in a high-pressure environment. I am thankful to the Odisha Cricket Association for its efforts in putting this tournament together. I am sure the league will provide plenty of exciting cricket and memorable moments for the fans. I urge everyone to mark the dates and come out to support the players. Jai Jagannath!”

OCA Honorary Secretary Sanjay Behera also welcomed the association of the former Indian cricketers, saying, “It is an honour to have two of the finest Indian cricketers, Suresh Raina and Debashish Mohanty, on board as the brand ambassadors of the Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy. Their association will add immense value to the tournament and inspire the young cricketers of Odisha to dream bigger and showcase their talent on this platform.”

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Six teams, Bhubaneswar Tigers, Puri Titans, Keonjhar Miners, Rourkela Superstars, Sambalpur Warriors and Kataka Panthers will battle it out for the ultimate glory.

The tournament will get underway on September 20, with Sambalpur Warriors taking on Kataka Panthers in the opening game. The competition will feature a mix of league-stage action and knockout matches, with the team finishing at the top of the points table earning a direct place in the final at the Barabati Stadium, which has hosted international matches in the past.

The teams finishing second and third will face each other in the Qualifier, with the winner advancing to the summit clash. A women’s exhibition match will also be played on September 28, adding another attraction for cricket fans.

The grand final of the Odisha T20 League 2026 – CM Trophy is scheduled to be played on September 29 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, where the two best teams will battle for the title. (ANI)

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