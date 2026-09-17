Suresh Raina, Mithun Manhas, Pragyan Ojha, Gujarat Titans extend birthday wishes to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Pragyan Ojha, BCCI president Mithun Manhas and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, with the franchise sharing a throwback video of its 2025 visit to the Prime Minister's birthplace, Vadnagar.

Manhas shared a photograph with the Prime Minister on X and wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister. May God bless him with excellent health, happiness, prosperity, and success forever. May he lead India to new heights of progress and development through his leadership. May his coming year be filled with joy and auspiciousness."

Advertisement

Raina also took to X to wish Modi, writing, "Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday! May you be blessed with good health, strength and happiness. May your dedication to the nation continue to inspire millions and take Bharat to greater heights of progress, pride and glory. Jai Hind!"

Advertisement

Former India spinner Ojha shared his greetings on X, writing, "Warmest birthday wishes to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Wishing you good health, happiness and continued strength in your service to the nation."

Gujarat Titans marked the occasion by sharing a video recalling the team's 2025 visit to Vadnagar, Modi's birthplace in Gujarat's Mehsana district. The franchise said the team had explored the historic town's cultural and heritage legacy.

Advertisement

Modi was born in Vadnagar in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi. He took the oath as India's Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, becoming the first Prime Minister born after the country attained Independence.

The birthday greetings also came from several political leaders and dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and chief ministers Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Bhajanlal Sharma and Bhupendra Patel.

Bharatiya Janata Party is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17, with service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives to mark the Prime Minister's birthday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)