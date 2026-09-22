“Surreal feeling”: Coach Muzumdar after India women’s Asian Games 2026 gold medal win

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): India women’s cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar described the team’s 2026 Asian Games gold medal triumph as a “surreal feeling”, saying the victory could set the ball rolling for India at the continental event.

The Indian women's team continued their sensational run at the continental level, capturing their second successive Asian Games gold medal after fireworks from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, as the spinners bowled Women in Blue to a massive 147-run win in the title clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

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In reply to India's massive 216/3, Sri Lanka folded for 69 in 15.4 overs.

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Speaking to ANI, Amol Muzumdar described the Asian Games gold medal win as a “surreal feeling”, praising the team’s high skill level and saying that playing to their potential could make such success the norm.

“Surreal feeling. It's a very good feeling to win the gold here at the Asian Games and set the ball rolling for India. Nothing better than that. I think it is terrific to be on the winning side. The skill level of this team is very high. So, I think if we put our best foot forward and play to our potential, this is going to be the norm,” he said.

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With this win, India secured their first Asian Games gold of this edition, having already secured four silvers and two bronze medals. This is India's seventh medal at the ongoing Asian Games.

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who claimed three wickets in the match, said the team was delighted to win the gold medal and retain their Asian Games title. She added that securing India’s first gold medal of the 2026 Games made the achievement even more special.

“We are very happy, and winning the gold medal has brought double the joy because we have always been playing for trophies, and last time too we won the gold medal in the Asian Games, and this year as well. The biggest thing is that this is the first gold medal of 2026, so what could be a greater joy than this? So we are enjoying this,” she told reporters.

Notably, earlier this month, India Women defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final to clinch the Asia Cup 2026 title.

Deepti Sharma praised Sri Lanka as a strong team but said India’s ability to dominate when performing well helped them secure the medal. She said the Asian Games triumph would boost the team’s confidence and motivation ahead of the Olympics, where cricket will be part of the programme.

“Sri Lanka is a very good team. We know how good their batting lineup is and the bowling, but we knew as a team that when the Indian team performs well, we always play by dominating in all the matches we have played. Whether it's the Asia Cup or the Asian Games, the only difference is between the trophy and the medal; otherwise, everything is of the same type. It feels very good to win the medal, and this will motivate us a lot for the future because the Olympics is also coming and cricket has also become a part of it, so I think this will motivate us a lot to play even better cricket for it," she told reporters.

“I will dedicate it (the gold medal) to my mom,” Deepti said.

Coming to the match, India posted a formidable 216/3 after being asked to bat. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 79 off 45 balls, while Shafali Verma made a brisk 48 off 29 deliveries. Richa Ghosh provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls.

Mandhana's innings included five fours and seven sixes, while her half-century was her 37th in T20 internationals. She also became the first woman cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in international cricket.

India's bowlers then dismantled the Sri Lankan batting line-up, dismissing them for 69 in 15.4 overs. Deepti Sharma led the attack with figures of 3/6, while Shafali Verma and Shreyanka Patil claimed two wickets each. Shree Charani also picked up two wickets. The 147-run victory secured India's second consecutive Asian Games gold in women's cricket, following their title at Hangzhou in 2023. (ANI)

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