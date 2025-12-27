DT
Home / Sports / Surya Charishma to take on Tanvi Patri in women's singles final; Rithvik Sanjeevi, Bharat Raghav to face off in men's singles summit clash

Surya Charishma to take on Tanvi Patri in women's singles final; Rithvik Sanjeevi, Bharat Raghav to face off in men's singles summit clash

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Local favourite Surya Charishma Tamiri and the up-and-coming Tanvi Patri set up a women's singles summit clash at the Senior National Badminton Championships in Vijayawada on Saturday after registering hard-fought wins over their respective opponents, as per a release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Surya Charishma, who had accounted for top seed Unnati Hooda in the quarterfinals, defeated world number 45 Rakshita Sree R 21-18, 18-21, 21-9, while Tanvi came from a game down to end the inspired run of Maharashtra' Shruti Mundada 18-21, 21-12, 21-15 to reach their first-ever senior nationals finals.

Earlier, Tanvi Sharma got the better of 10th seed Devika Sihag 21-11, 10-21, 21-10 in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

In the men's singles semifinals, 2024 Odisha Masters winner Rithvik Sanjeevi S saved a match point before upsetting top seed Kiran George 21-16, 17-21, 22-20 in an hour and eight minutes.

Rithvik will now take on Bharat Raghav, who upset second seed M Tharun 21-17, 11-21, 21-11 in 55 minutes.

In the mixed doubles semifinals, top seed Ashith Surya and Amrutha P fought back after a disastrous opening game to beat third seeds Deep Rambhiya and Sonali Mirkhelkar 8-21, 21-18, 21-18 while second seeds Sathwik Reddy K and Radhika Sharma defeated Nitin Kumar and Kanika Kanwal 21-13, 21-14.

The women's doubles final will witness a clash of former national champions as third seeds Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K defeated Vennala K and Reshika U 21-11, 21-15 while second seeds Priya Devi KOnjengban and Shruti Mishra overcame the challenge from eighth seed Aparna Balan and Simran Singhi 21-19, 21-14. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

