Surya rises on Ranji return

PTI

Mumbai/Guwahati, Dec 20

Suryakumar Yadav made an 80-ball 90 in his first Ranji Trophy game in almost three years while skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck fine hundreds to take Mumbai to 396/3 against Hyderabad on Day 1 of the Group B contest here.

Yadav, who has arguably been the best batter in white-ball cricket this year, relied on the same aggressive intent that he is known for in the shorter formats as he hit 15 fours and a six in his knock. He last played a First-Class game back in February 2020.

Jaiswal continued his rich vein of form with a sublime 162 off 95 balls, while Rahane was batting on 139 at stumps. Prithvi Shaw was out for 19 after Hyderabad opted to field at the BKC ground.

Brief scores: Mumbai 457/3 in 90 overs (Jaiswal 162, Yadav 90, Rahane 139) vs Hyderabad; Gujarat 267/6 in 90 overs (Chauhan 73, Patel 54; Mushtaq 3/88) vs J&K; Madhya Pradesh 289/7 in 88 overs (Patidar 88, Raghuwanshi 65*; Sandeep 5/81) vs Chandigarh; Punjab 162 all out in 48.1 overs (Abhishek 36, Prabhsimran 33; Adarsh 5/65) vs Railways 77/7 in 30 overs (Yuvraj 26*; Baltej 4/29); West Bengal: 310/9 in 78 overs (Majumdar 159*, Ahmed 49; Sidharth 5/69) vs Himachal Pradesh.