Surya seeks true self at nets

PTI

Mumbai, April 15

It has been a tough time for the world No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav. He entered the IPL following three consecutive first-ball ducks against Australia in the ODI series in March. Adding to his woes, he has managed scores of 15, 1 and 0 since the start the tournament.

The alarm bells are ringing for Yadav, and with Mumbai Indians managing just one win in their three matches so far, the hosts are hoping for better returns from their batting mainstay.

Rohit Sharma had admitted that Mumbai, a side full of young players post the 2022 mega auction, would need their senior players to shoulder the responsibility and in the batting department, Yadav is the next one that needs to step up after the skipper’s match-winning 65 against Delhi Capitals a few days ago.

Against Chennai Super Kings, he was caught on a delivery down the leg side, while against Delhi he was caught off a short ball at fine leg – an area he usually excels in. Today, the right-handed batter had a lengthy nets session against throwdown specialists in the Mumbai camp but by the looks of it, he certainly did not hit the shift through the gears.

If some of Yadav’s hits were unable to clear the ropes, Cameron Green, batting next to him in the second nets, was dispatching the ball easily into the stands.

The Indian batter did connect well a few times, but certainly not with the rhythm that is so familiar with his batting. He also got a few edges behind the wicket and was cleaned up on one occasion. “For me I do not have any concerns about Surya,” teammate Tim David said during the pre-match press conference. “He is an important part of the team as much as anyone and we know when he is going to be in his best form and scoring in 90s and 100s and win us games.”