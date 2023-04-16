Surya seeks true self at nets

Mumbai, April 15
It has been a tough time for the world No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav. He entered the IPL following three consecutive first-ball ducks against Australia in the ODI series in March. Adding to his woes, he has managed scores of 15, 1 and 0 since the start the tournament.
The alarm bells are ringing for Yadav, and with Mumbai Indians managing just one win in their three matches so far, the hosts are hoping for better returns from their batting mainstay.
Rohit Sharma had admitted that Mumbai, a side full of young players post the 2022 mega auction, would need their senior players to shoulder the responsibility and in the batting department, Yadav is the next one that needs to step up after the skipper’s match-winning 65 against Delhi Capitals a few days ago.
Against Chennai Super Kings, he was caught on a delivery down the leg side, while against Delhi he was caught off a short ball at fine leg – an area he usually excels in. Today, the right-handed batter had a lengthy nets session against throwdown specialists in the Mumbai camp but by the looks of it, he certainly did not hit the shift through the gears.
If some of Yadav’s hits were unable to clear the ropes, Cameron Green, batting next to him in the second nets, was dispatching the ball easily into the stands.
The Indian batter did connect well a few times, but certainly not with the rhythm that is so familiar with his batting. He also got a few edges behind the wicket and was cleaned up on one occasion. “For me I do not have any concerns about Surya,” teammate Tim David said during the pre-match press conference. “He is an important part of the team as much as anyone and we know when he is going to be in his best form and scoring in 90s and 100s and win us games.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...