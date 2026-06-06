Suryakumar's Yadav's axing from India's T20I team has baffled former chief selector MSK Prasad, who believes that the World Cup winning captain has been rested similarly to Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

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The national selectors on Saturday replaced Suryakumar with Shreyas Iyer as India skipper for three upcoming T20I assignments - tour to Ireland and England in June-July and the Asian Games across September-October.

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Suryakumar lost his captaincy and place in the team, leaving his career in doldrums.

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"You don't drop your World Cup winning captain like that and that too in the next international match itself. Jasprit Bumrah is rested and so is Hardik Pandya. I am sure, Surya has also been rested," Prasad told PTI.

"He is too good and too big a player to be dropped," he added.

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Prasad said it was not a bad idea to give rest to some of the frontline players such as Suryakumar, Bumrah and Pandya after the taxing campaign for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.

Both Bumrah and Pandya are not a part of India squad to tour Ireland and England.

"The selectors have rested all three. It's interesting to see all three - Suryakumar, Hardik and Bumrah have been No. 1 players in ICC ranking for a very long time.

"Bumrah is still No. 1. So, no harm in giving all three rest. I am sure all of them will come back to the team sooner than later," he remarked.

Prasad also argued that Rajat Patidar, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second IPL title recently, should have been picked in the squad.

"I am really surprised. When will you take him if not now? He has done so well as a player and has been a match winner. He has led RCB to two consecutive IPL titles.

"He is in tremendous form and is high on confidence. This was an opportune time to give him a chance. But I am sure selectors have some ideas for him. He may be given a chance in a bigger and tougher series or tournament," he said.

On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becoming the youngest Indian ever to be selected for the senior team at a mere 15, Prasad said, "I am so thrilled and excited for him. He is a super extraordinary talent. Selectors have recognised that and given him an opportunity.

"I am sure he will be seen playing and everyone wants to see him bat and play at the highest level." The former India wicketkeeper-batsman was surprised to see all-rounder Shivam Dube in the squad.

"I thought, Dube should have been given a break and Patidar should have played in his place. Dube hasn't done anything great in IPL this season and he, like other seniors, also has been playing continuous T20 cricket. He also needed a well-deserved break," Prasad observed. PTI