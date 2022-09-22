Suryakumar leapfrogs Babar to 3rd spot in T20 rankings

Dubai: India’s Suryakumar Yadav has replaced Pakistan captain Babar Azam to occupy the third spot in the T20I batters’ list in the latest ICC Men’s Player Rankings issued today.

Surat

Gujarat men, WB women win TT gold in National Games

Gujarat clinched the men's table tennis team event gold without dropping a single set in the final against Delhi while West Bengal beat Maharashtra in the women's summit clash at the National Games here today. These were the first gold medals of the National Games which will be officially opened on September 29.

Karachi

Hales helps England win first game on Pak soil in 17 years

England opener Alex Hales hit a superb half-century as they beat hosts Pakistan by six wickets in the first T20I — their first match in the Asian country for 17 years. Debutant Luke Wood also claimed 3/24. Chasing 159, England reached their target with four balls to spare.

New Delhi

MotoGP to come to India next year?

In a massive boost for motor sports in the country, the MotoGP organisers today announced that the biggest two-wheel racing event could come to India as early as next year. An MoU, which promises seven races in as many years, was announced, but MotoGP organisers Dorna Sports and Indian promoters Faristreet Sports did not set a date for the first race. Agencies

