Suryakumar leapfrogs Babar to 3rd spot in T20 rankings

Dubai: India’s Suryakumar Yadav has replaced Pakistan captain Babar Azam to occupy the third spot in the T20I batters’ list in the latest ICC Men’s Player Rankings issued today.
Surat
Gujarat men, WB women win TT gold in National Games
Gujarat clinched the men's table tennis team event gold without dropping a single set in the final against Delhi while West Bengal beat Maharashtra in the women's summit clash at the National Games here today. These were the first gold medals of the National Games which will be officially opened on September 29.
Karachi
Hales helps England win first game on Pak soil in 17 years
England opener Alex Hales hit a superb half-century as they beat hosts Pakistan by six wickets in the first T20I — their first match in the Asian country for 17 years. Debutant Luke Wood also claimed 3/24. Chasing 159, England reached their target with four balls to spare.
New Delhi
MotoGP to come to India next year?
In a massive boost for motor sports in the country, the MotoGP organisers today announced that the biggest two-wheel racing event could come to India as early as next year. An MoU, which promises seven races in as many years, was announced, but MotoGP organisers Dorna Sports and Indian promoters Faristreet Sports did not set a date for the first race. Agencies
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...