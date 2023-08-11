‘Suryakumar working hard on ODI game’

Mumbai: While Rohit Sharma backed Suryakumar Yadav to find his form in ODIs, he also said that India will have to see for how long they will keep backing the world No. 1 T20I batter, who has now been moved to No. 6 in the batting order. “He is really working hard, and he is talking to a lot of guys who have played a lot of ODI cricket as to what kind of attitude and mindset (to have)… like that,” Sharma said. “It is important to give a batter like him the cushion of extra games so that he finds that groove and gets that confidence. The way he started the IPL this year, in the first 4-5 games he did not have too many runs. But look what he did after that,” he added.
