Suryakumar Yadav congratulates Rohit Sharma as stand named after him unveiled at Wankhede Stadium

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav congratulated Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as the 'Rohit Sharma Stand' at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, named after him, was unveiled on Friday, in Mumbai.
Updated At : 11:31 PM May 16, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 16 (ANI): Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav congratulated Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as the 'Rohit Sharma Stand' at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, named after him, was unveiled on Friday, in Mumbai.

In an Instagram post, Suryakumar wrote, "Congratulations @rohitsharma45 on achieving incredible things on the cricket ground, from finisher to opener to our captain, you have been an inspiration and our pride, in every role. Very rarely comes a leader who leads from the front, and changes the game for better. You are that leader who has changed not just the game, but the approach, the attitude, the dressing room atmosphere, the team and redefined the role of a captain. Like I have said before, good things happen to good people, and you deserve it all and more. Wankhede just got even more iconic."

The 'Rohit Sharma Stand' at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, named after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, was unveiled. The legendary Indian batter was present at the iconic venue with the rest of his family and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik.

Speaking at the event, Rohit said, "What is happening today, I had never dreamt of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. No one thinks of this. For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game, I cannot express it in words. This is also special as I am still playing. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format."Rohit is one of the greatest opening batters of all time.

In 499 international matches, he has scored 19,700 runs at an average of 42.18, with 49 centuries, 108 fifties, and a best score of 264. He has three double hundreds in ODIS, the most by a batter, and his score of 264 is the highest individual score in ODI history.

He has won two ICC Champions Trophy titles and T20 World Cup titles, one each as a captain. He has also captained India across all formats. The 38-year-old recently announced his retirement from Tests ahead of the five-match England tour, which will start India's ICC World Test Championship campaign 2025-27 from June 20 onwards. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

