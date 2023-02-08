Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead ICC T20 batting chart, Shubman Gill achieves career-best position

Dubai, February 8
India's Suryakumar Yadav remained static at the top spot, while compatriot Shubman Gill shot up to a career-best 30th position in the batting chart of the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings released on Wednesday.
Surya continues to lead the batting list with 906 rating points.
Gill achieved a career-best position after smashing a match-winning century against New Zealand in the third and final T20I in Ahmedabad recently.
Gill's 126 not out off 63 balls that contributed to India's huge 168-run victory and helped the home team seal the series 2-1 lifted him an incredible 168 slots.
The 23-year-old, who has now slammed centuries in all three formats of the game, is ranked sixth in ODIs and 62nd in Tests.
Besides, Virat Kohli has dropped a rung to the 15th position among batters, while KL Rahul slid two places (27th) and skipper Rohit Sharma was further behind in the 29th spot.
Young left-handed wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has also dropped three places to 48th.
No Indian bowler, however, features in the top 10 T20 bowlers’ list.
But left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh moved eight slots to reach a career-best 13th position after finishing with two for 16 in Ahmedabad.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a place to 21st, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are static at 29th and 30th spots, respectively.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who grabbed four for 16 and smashed a 17-ball 30, has progressed in all three lists.
He has moved up from 53rd to 50th among batters, 66th to 46th among bowlers and is in second place among all-rounders, only a couple of rating points behind Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hassan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal
UPI soon for all in-bound travellers, coin-vending machines:...
Supreme Court agrees to set up new Bench to hear review petition in Chhawla gangrape-murder case
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells a Bench led by CJI DY C...
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab
The incident takes place during the intervening night of Feb...
Actual Covid infections in India 17 times higher than reported: BHU study
Study published in an international journal estimated that a...