Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead ICC T20 batting chart, Shubman Gill achieves career-best position

PTI

Dubai, February 8

India's Suryakumar Yadav remained static at the top spot, while compatriot Shubman Gill shot up to a career-best 30th position in the batting chart of the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings released on Wednesday.

Surya continues to lead the batting list with 906 rating points.

Gill achieved a career-best position after smashing a match-winning century against New Zealand in the third and final T20I in Ahmedabad recently.

Gill's 126 not out off 63 balls that contributed to India's huge 168-run victory and helped the home team seal the series 2-1 lifted him an incredible 168 slots.

The 23-year-old, who has now slammed centuries in all three formats of the game, is ranked sixth in ODIs and 62nd in Tests.

Besides, Virat Kohli has dropped a rung to the 15th position among batters, while KL Rahul slid two places (27th) and skipper Rohit Sharma was further behind in the 29th spot.

Young left-handed wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has also dropped three places to 48th.

No Indian bowler, however, features in the top 10 T20 bowlers’ list.

But left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh moved eight slots to reach a career-best 13th position after finishing with two for 16 in Ahmedabad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a place to 21st, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are static at 29th and 30th spots, respectively.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who grabbed four for 16 and smashed a 17-ball 30, has progressed in all three lists.

He has moved up from 53rd to 50th among batters, 66th to 46th among bowlers and is in second place among all-rounders, only a couple of rating points behind Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hassan.