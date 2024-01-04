Suryakumar Yadav in running for T20 Cricketer of Year

Dubai
India star Suryakumar Yadav was today named as one of the four nominees for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year 2023. The 33-year-old Indian, who won the accolade in 2022, dominated 2023 in the shortest format with 733 runs from 17 innings at an average of 48.86 and a strike-rate of 155.95. Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was also named as one of the four nominees for the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023. PTI
Bhubaneswar
Dipa tops all-around event in gymnastics Nationals
Olympian Dipa Karmakar hogged the limelight on the second day of the Artistic Gymnastics Senior National Championship as she topped the all-around performance with a total of 49.55 points. “I’m competing in the Nationals after eight years and I am really happy with today’s performance. I’ll try to do well tomorrow as well,” Dipa said. Pranati Das (47.00) and Swastika Ganguly (45.30) finished second and third, respectively. Railways emerged champions in the women’s team category with 182.60 points.
Noida
PKL: Arjun, Reza shine as Pink Panthers beat Steelers
Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers rode on Arjun Deshwal’s (14 raid points) raiding brilliance to beat Haryana Steelers 45-34 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here today. In the second match, table-toppers Puneri Paltan beat UP Yoddhas 40-31, with Aslam Inamdar scoring 11 points.
Cuttack
Ultimate Kho Kho: Yoddhas hammer Mumbai Khiladis
Telugu Yoddhas beat Mumbai Khiladis 40-22 — the largest win of the season — in a dominating performance in the Ultimate Kho Kho here today. Thanks to the win, the Yoddhas went past Gujarat Giants to take the second place in the table. — Agencies
