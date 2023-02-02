Suryakumar Yadav remains at top of ICC rankings

Dubai

Swashbuckling Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his stay at the top in the ICC T20I rankings released today. India’s Mohammed Siraj continues to be the top-ranked bowler in the ODI rankings.

Melbourne

Australia’s Khawaja granted visa to travel to India

Australia opener Usman Khawaja was granted the visa late today to travel to India for the Test series after the Pakistan-born cricketer was forced to miss the morning flight due to delay in the issuance of travel documents.

London

Conte to undergo surgery, have time away from Spurs

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder today and spend some time away from the team. Conte recently experienced “severe abdominal pain,” Tottenham said in a short statement, and was diagnosed as having cholecystitis.

Kolkata

India’s Merdeka Cup bronze winner Dey dies

Former India midfielder Parimal Dey, a member of the country’s bronze medal winning team in the 1966 Merdeka Cup, has died after a prolonged age-related illness. He was 81.

New Delhi

FIA prez expected to attend inaugural Formula E race

Mohammad Bin Sulayem, president of the world governing body for four-wheel racing FIA, has been invited to attend the inaugural Formula E race in Hyderabad on February 11. Formula E is the first FIA world championship-status event taking place in India since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2013. — Agencies