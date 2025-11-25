Suryakumar Yadav reveals team he wants to beat in T20 World Cup 2026 final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed the venue and the opposition he would prefer if India make it to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 final. Speaking at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement event on Tuesday, Suryakumar said he wants to face Australia in the World Cup final at Ahmedabad and defeat them there.

The question was asked to him by the event host on stage, where he was seated alongside Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur. He was asked which opponent they would most like to see India beat in the tournament's summit clash.

Suryakumar Yadav paused and smiled before giving an answer, saying, "Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad... Australia, definitely."

Notably, on November 19, 2023, Australia shattered millions of Indian hearts at the ODI World Cup 2023 final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with Travis Head delivering a match-winning century to secure the victory. The same venue is set to host the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup (unless Pakistan reach the final), and Suryakumar has hinted at his eagerness to avenge India's loss in that ODI final.

At the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement event, ICC Chairman Jay Shah delighted Indian fans by announcing Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup. Responding to the announcement, Rohit expressed his excitement about the tournament returning to India after a decade and extended his best wishes to all 20 participating teams for a successful competition.

"It is great to have the tournament back in India and for me to be associated once again with the tournament, this time in a new capacity as the Brand Ambassador. I wish all the players the very best and hope they have a memorable time and enjoy India's hospitality while taking back a lot of memories," Rohit said. (ANI)

