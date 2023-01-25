 Suryakumar Yadav voted ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of Year, Renuka wins Emerging Cricketer of Year : The Tribune India

Suryakumar Yadav voted ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of Year, Renuka wins Emerging Cricketer of Year

SKY beat the likes of Sam Curran, Mohammad Rizwan and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza for the top honour

Suryakumar Yadav voted ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of Year, Renuka wins Emerging Cricketer of Year

Suryakumar Yadav (L) and Renuka Singh. File Photos



PTI

Dubai, January 25

Swashbuckling Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Wednesday named the ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year for his ridiculously good run in the shortest format of the game.

Surya had a stellar 2022, breaking an array of records and setting a benchmark in the format.

He beat the likes of Sam Curran, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Zimbabwe's batting all-rounder Sikandar Raza for the top honour.

India's newest fast-bowling star Renuka Singh become the recipient of ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year Award.

However, India vice-captain and last year's Cricketer of the Year Smriti Mandhana lost out to Australia's Tahlia McGrath in the women's T20 category.

Popularly known as 'SKY', the 32-year-old became just the second batter to make more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is and ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a strike-rate of 187.43.

Surya hit a stunning 68 sixes during the year, easily the most recorded by anyone in a year in the format's history.

The Indian was the key batter for his team through the year, smashing two hundreds and nine half-centuries.

Surya was at his stupendous best during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, recording three fifties in six innings and averaging nearly 60.

Notably, his strike-rate was yet again right up there at 189.68.

Having already recorded a ton earlier in the year, Suryakumar continued his brilliant year after the multi-nation tournament, making his second hundred in T20Is in the bilateral series in New Zealand.

Surya also became the top-ranked T20 player, achieving a career-high 890 rating points.

Renuka wins

There has been a buzz surrounding Renuka, who burst into life in a busy 12 months for the Indian women's team.

The 26-year-old beat Australia's Darcie Brown, England's Alice Capsey and compatriot Yastika Bhatia to take home the emerging player award.

The right-armer claimed 40 wickets for her country in 2022 in just 29 matches across the two white-ball formats, filling the void left by the great Jhulan Goswami.

In the ODI game, Renuka was especially potent, taking 18 wickets at an average of just 14.88, of which eight came in two appearances against England and seven in India's series with Sri Lanka.

Renuka troubled the Australian line-up in the seven T20I meetings across the year, taking eight wickets, and her performances across the Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup also grabbed attention. She claimed 17 wickets in 11 matches, at an economy of just 5.21.

With an ability to swing the ball and get it to deviate off the surface, Renuka will likely be one of India's most dependable bowlers in the coming years.  

#Cricket #Dubai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

2
Nation

Now, magistrate's nod not needed for 'living will'

3
Business

US-based firm Hindenburg alleges 'brazen' fraud by Adani; company calls it malicious, baseless

4
Nation

AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

5
Nation

BharOS mobile operating system tested

6
Punjab

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

7
Nation

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

8
Delhi

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

9
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

10
Punjab

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

Don't Miss

View All
For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

Top News

Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain, Kumara Mangalam Birla get Padma awards; see full list

Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain get Padma Vibhushan; see full list of awardees

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), actor Raveena Tandon among...

ORS pioneer, snake catchers among 26 unsung heroes featuring in list of Padma awardees this year; see full list

Unsung heroes: ORS pioneer, snake catchers among 26 honoured with Padma awards; see all names

Dilip Mahalanabis selected for Padma Vibhushan; 25 Padma Shr...

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

Dr Jaggi has authored many books on Guru Nanak Bani

Constitution makers’ vision has been guiding our Republic: President Murmu

Most sectors of Indian economy have shaken off pandemic effects: President Murmu

'Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has evoked great response amo...

Delhi Police detains 4 students as SFI announces screening of BBC’s documentary on Jamia campus

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

Univ admn said no permission has been sought for the screeni...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Rishi appointed administrator

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Sandeep Rishi appointed administrator

Gurjeet Singh Aujla protests outside regional passport office in Amritsar

Traffic police need encroachment-free roads, personnel to regulate flow of traffic

4-day police custody for drug peddler

Illegal parking irks commuters in Amritsar

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

NIA arrests Deepak Ranga, main shooter in RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ in Mohali

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Chandigarh courts complex: Many take it for Republic Day mock drill

Multiple entries pose risk to security at District Courts in Chandigarh

Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Delhi Police detains 4 students as SFI announces screening of BBC’s documentary on Jamia campus

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing rose by 50 per cent: Arvind Kejriwal

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

L-G directs DDA to reconstruct 'unsafe' houses

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

ASI dragged by mini truck at naka, dies

Did better as councillor than as mayor: Raja

Ash problem unresolved, residents gherao power plant in Nawanshahr

3 held with drugs, pistol, cartridges

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ensure dismantling of old layers before recarpeting: Ludhiana Traders

Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

Five peddlers held with heroin, ganja in Ludhiana

17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

Patiala district receives 2.2-mm rainfall

Patiala district administration holds Republic Day rehearsal

Blood donation camp held at Bikram college in Patiala