India beat South Africa by 106 runs in 3rd T20I, draw series 1-1

PTI

Johannesburg, December 14

India beat South Africa by 106 runs in the third T20I to draw the three-match series 1-1 here on Thursday.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav struck a magnificent 100 -- his fourth T20I century -- off just 56 balls as India posted 201 for 7 after being asked to bat first.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 60 off 41 balls.

India then bowled South Africa out for 95 in 13.5 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets for 17 runs while Ravindra Jadeja got two. Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh got a wicket apiece.

For South Africa, David Miller top-scored with a 25-ball 35.

The first match in Durban was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain while South Africa won the second match by five wickets in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).

Brief Scores:

India: 201 for 7 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 100, Yashasvi Jaiswal 60; Keshav Maharaj 2/26, Lizaad Williams 2/46).

South Africa: 95 all out in 13.5 overs (David Miller 35; Kuldeep Yadav 5/17, Ravindra Jadeja 2/25). PTI

#Cricket