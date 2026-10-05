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Home / Sports / Suryansh Shedge replaces Hardik Pandya in India A squad for Australia A ODIs

Suryansh Shedge replaces Hardik Pandya in India A squad for Australia A ODIs

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ANI
Updated At : 01:46 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): All-rounder Suryansh Shedge has been drafted into the India A squad as a replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya for the upcoming three-match one-day series against Australia A in Puducherry.

Hardik, who was named in the original India A one-day squad subject to fitness clearance, has been ruled out after failing to overcome a fresh injury concern, reported Cricinfo.

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It is learnt that Hardik has not been pain-free while bowling, extending his absence from competitive cricket. The all-rounder has been away from action since suffering an injury during IPL 2026 in May.

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Hardik has also not played a one-day international since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025.

Shedge, 23, provides India A with another medium-pace bowling all-round option. He has played three T20Is for India and has featured in 15 List A matches, with nearly half of those appearances coming for India A.

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The Mumbai all-rounder produced his career-best List A score of 72 off 66 balls while batting at No. 7 for India A against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla in June. His innings came in a dramatic contest that eventually went into a Super Over.

There has been another change to the India A one-day squad, with left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Anukul Roy replacing Naman Dhir.

Dhir has moved into India's T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against the West Indies, taking the place of Washington Sundar.

Washington was part of India's gold-medal-winning men's cricket team at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya and could instead feature for Tamil Nadu in their 2026-27 Ranji Trophy opener against Rajasthan, subject to selection.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was part of India's ODI squad for the ongoing series against West Indies, will captain India A in the three-match series against Australia A, with Devdutt Padikkal serving as his deputy.

Padikkal had led India A during the preceding red-ball series against Australia A.

Australia A have also made two changes to their one-day squad, with Riley Meredith and Will Sutherland added for the three matches.

The duo have replaced Jack Edwards and Aaron Hardie. Edwards left the Australia A setup last month to join the senior team in South Africa, where he made his ODI debut, while Hardie has been ruled out with a minor knee complaint.

The first one-dayer between India A and Australia A will be played on October 6 as a day-night fixture, starting at 2 pm local time. The second and third matches are scheduled for October 9 and October 11, with both games beginning at 9 am.

India A squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Devdutt Padikkal (vice-capt), Priyansh Arya, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rajat Patidar, Prabhsimran Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Anukul Roy, Arshin Kulkarni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur.

Australia A squad: Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Riley Meredith, Todd Murphy, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachlan Shaw, Will Sutherland. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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