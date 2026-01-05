Suryavanshi blasts 68 off 24 as India U19 seal series

Benoni [South Africa], January 5 (ANI): India U19 skipper Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a breathtaking knock of 68 off just 24 balls to help his side chase down a revised target of 174 in 23.3 overs, winning the second match by eight wickets via the DLS method in Benoni on Monday, with 21 balls to spare.

With this victory, the visitors have sealed the three-match series 2-0, with one game still to be played.

South Africa U19, after opting to bat first, was bowled out for 245 in 49.3 overs. India got a revised target of 174 runs from 27 overs due to rain.

India's openers, Aaron George and Suryavanshi, came out with clear intent and put the hosts under immediate pressure. The pair raced to 50 in 4.1 overs, with Suryavanshi bringing up his half-century in 19 balls.

George was the first wicket to fall, scoring 20 off 19 deliveries, with India at 67/1 in 6.1 overs. Suryavanshi continued his onslaught, smashing 10 sixes and one boundary in his explosive innings before being dismissed by Michael Kruiskamp in the 8.1 over. At that stage, India was well placed at 103/2 in 10 overs.

Vedant Trivedi and Abhigyan Kundu then ensured there were no further hiccups, calmly steering India home. Trivedi remained unbeaten on 31, while Kundu finished on an unbeaten 48.

For South Africa U19, Michael Kruiskamp was the standout bowler, picking up both Indian wickets and finishing with figures of 2/23 from his six overs.

Earlier, South Africa's innings lacked consistency despite a fine century from Jason Rowles, who scored 114 off 113 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. Rowles and Daniel Bosman (31) added 97 runs together, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to build momentum.

India's Kishan Singh was the star with the ball with 4/46 in 8.3 overs. RS Ambrish chipped in with 2/47 from eight overs, while Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan Patel claimed one wicket each. (ANI)

