Suryavanshi, Trivedi, Deepesh steer India U-19 to histroric win over Australia

Brisbane [Australia], October 2 (ANI): Blistering centuries from Vedant Trivedi and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, topped up by an eight-wicket match haul from D Deepesh, powered India Under-19 to an emphatic victory by an innings and 58 runs against Australia Under-19, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-game Youth Test series.

With a mountain to climb, Australia resumed their innings on 8/1 but succumbed under the pressure and packed their bags on 127. With a memorable outing, India registered the biggest win by any U19 team that has been recorded in Australia in the history of Youth Test.

India also holds the overall record, with the Piyush Chawla-led side notching a win by an innings and 240 runs in Peshawar. The Indian side included decorated stars, including Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma.

Coming to the contest, right-arm quick Deepesh, son of former Tamil Nadu cricketer Vasudevan Devendran, spearheaded India's pace attack, returning with figures of 5/45 in the first innings to force the hosts to bundle out on 243. Left-arm seamer Kishan Kumar gracefully played the supporting act and chipped in with a three-wicket haul.

As the Indian duo ran rampant in Brisbane, the hosts rued their decision to bat after winning the toss. Steven Hogan, who came out to bat at number three, was the lone fighter, engineering a counter-attacking 92 in 246 deliveries. His resistance act propelled Australia to 243.

In reply, the Indian Under-19 side went all guns blazing to fire their way to a daunting 428 in their first innings. Suryavanshi dictated the pace with an 86-ball 113, laced with nine fours and eight towering maximums. Gujarat's Vedant Trivedi top-scored with a scorching 140(192) with 19 fours.

Khilan Patel, an all-rounder from Gujarat, struck a run-a-ball 49, courtesy of seven boundaries and two sixes, lifted India to 428. In the second innings, Kishan and Deepesh bowled in tandem and wrecked Australia Under-19's top-order, leaving them threadbare at 24/3.

Captain Will Malajczuk attempted to keep his side alive with a sturdy 22(49), but Khilan ran through the middle order with his three-fer to take India Under-19 close to victory. Aryan Sharma fighting 43(44) at number nine brought the deficit down, but Deepes scythed the last two out of three scalps to bamboozle the hosts on a paltry 127 in 49.3 overs. With India ahead in the red-ball clash, both sides will now face off in the last game of the tour on October 7. (ANI)

