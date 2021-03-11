Suspended Discus thrower Kamalpreet cries foul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned steroid, has hinted at sabotage while raising suspicion about the supplement provided to her by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The 26-year-old, who finished sixth at the Tokyo Games last year with a best throw of 63.70 metres, was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). AIU said Kamalpreet tested positive for stanozolol, a banned anabolic steroid. Her sample was taken in out-of-competition testing in March.

Kamalpreet was served with a provisional suspension on April 1. She was unavailable for comments.

However, it is learnt that she has told close friends that the supplements given to her by AFI may have been tainted. Currently out with a knee injury, Kamalpreet has already got the supplement sent to a private lab. It is learnt from reliable sources that she has approached the National Dope Testing Laboratory to get the said supplement tested as the previous test may not stand as reliable explanation when her case comes before the anti-doping disciplinary panel (ADDP).

In a further twist, Kamalpreet has raised suspicion of sabotage by a senior athlete. Interestingly, Seema Punia had asked AFI to get Kamalpreet checked for a suspected case of hyperandrogenism during last year’s National Championships. Punia’s email said Kamalpreet’s throw of 66.59m, which was registered at the Indian Grand Prix on June 21, was not “normal”. “I have requested SAI and the federation to get her tested for hormones. We will not be able to compete against such opponents who are

10 times over the testosterone limit,” Seema had told The Tribune.

Kamalpreet, who broke into the spotlight with a throw of 65.06m in the Federation Cup last year, faces a four-year ban. The dope taint has put in doubt her participation in this year’s World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.