Sussex all-rounder Danny Lamb forced to retire from cricket at 30 due to injury

Sussex [UK], August 12 (ANI): Sussex all-rounder Danny Lamb has been forced to retire from professional cricket at the age of 30 after suffering a neck disc herniation that caused a spinal cord injury while playing earlier this season, according to Sussex Cricket's website.

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Lamb underwent urgent neck discectomy and fusion surgery last month but has been advised to retire due to the ongoing impact of the injury.

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Lamb developed through Lancashire's system before moving to Sussex in 2023. He played an important role in Sussex's success in the County Championship and Vitality Blast in 2024, scoring 375 runs at an average of 37.50 and taking 13 wickets as the club secured promotion back to Division One.

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However, Lamb has been sidelined by injury since June 7, when he featured in Sussex's only home win of the Vitality Blast campaign against Kent. Since joining Sussex, he has played an important role across all three formats, bringing an end to a successful career that also saw him represent Lancashire, Gloucestershire and Somerset, according to Sussex Cricket's website.

Lamb said retiring due to injury was an incredibly difficult decision, but medical advice convinced him it was the right choice for his long-term health. Reflecting on more than a decade in professional cricket, he expressed gratitude to Lancashire for helping him fulfil his childhood dream and to Sussex for their support and the opportunity to be part of the club.

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"It is incredibly difficult to have my career end through injury but, after taking medical advice, I know it is the right decision for my long-term health. From signing my first scholarship with Lancashire in 2015, to my first professional contract in 2016 and making my senior debut in May 2017, it has been a privilege to spend over a decade in the professional game. I am extremely grateful to have represented both Lancashire and Sussex," he said as quoted by the Sussex Cricket's website.

"Lancashire gave me the opportunity to fulfil a lifelong dream, and I will always be thankful for everything the club did for me in my development. My time at Sussex, although shorter than I had hoped, was incredibly special, and I am especially grateful for the way I was welcomed in, the support I received, and the opportunity to be part of such a great environment and group of people," he added.

Lamb said he was never the most naturally gifted player but always gave his best for the team and cherished the memorable moments of his career, including two Second Division Championship wins and two Finals Days with Lancashire. He thanked his teammates, coaches, staff, supporters, family and friends for their support, saying he leaves cricket with pride and gratitude while looking forward to life beyond the game.

'I was never the most naturally gifted player, but I always tried to give everything for the team and do whatever was required to help us win. I have been fortunate to experience some incredible moments that will stay with me forever, including winning the Second Division Championship twice with both clubs and playing in two Finals Days with Lancashire, as well as the more personal highlights of sharing dressing rooms with outstanding teammates and building lifelong friendships," he said.

"I would like to thank all my teammates, coaches, staff, members and supporters at both counties, as well as my family and friends, for their unwavering support throughout my journey. While this is not the ending I had hoped for, I leave the game with immense pride, gratitude, and memories that will stay with me forever. I am now looking forward to the next chapter beyond cricket," he added. (ANI)

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