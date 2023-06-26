Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee clinch WTT Contender title

New Delhi

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee won the WTT Contender tournament in Tunis after beating the Japanese pair of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto today. The Indian duo won 3-1 (11-5 11-6 5-11 13-11) in a challenging final. They also became the first Indians to win a Contender title this year.

Dubai

Anand’s Grandmasters suffer first defeat

Ganges Grandmasters suffered their first defeat after three consecutive victories in the Global Chess League, going down to Mumba Masters here today. Viswanathan Anand won his match for Grandmasters but Dronavalli Harika and Alexander Grischuk ensured a brilliant win for Masters. In another contest, Alpine Warriors defeated Gulf Titans.

Berlin

India cross 150-medal mark at Special Olympics

Roller skaters continued to impress as they grabbed two gold and three silver medals on the penultimate day to help India go past the 150-medal mark at the Special Olympics World Games here. India now have 157 medals (66 gold, 50 silver, 41 bronze). Roller skaters Arayan (300m) and Deepen (1000m) were the gold medal winners. The Indian men’s 5x5 basketball team beat Portugal 6-3 to claim gold.

NOTTINGHAM

Australia women inch towards Ashes Test win

England were reeling at 116/5 at stumps on Day 4 of the women's Ashes Test today chasing a target of 268, giving Australia the upper hand going into the final day of the one-off match at Trent Bridge. Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner picked up three wickets.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe)

SL beat Ireland by 133 runs in World Cup qualifiers

Sri Lanka ended Ireland's hopes with a massive 133-run win to qualify for Super Six in the ICC World Cup qualifier here today. Chasing Sri Lanka's 325, Ireland were all out for 192. The result also clinched a place in the Super Six for Scotland and Oman, who were in action at the same time. — Agencies