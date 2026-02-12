DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Sweeny-Watanabe top doubles field; Dev-Sinha lead Indian charge at Delhi Open 2026

Sweeny-Watanabe top doubles field; Dev-Sinha lead Indian charge at Delhi Open 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Australia's Dane Sweeny and Japan's Seita Watanabe will headline a competitive doubles field at the Delhi Open 2026, set to be held at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Complex from February 16-22.

Advertisement

The ATP Challenger event features a strong mix of established doubles specialists and singles players doubling up, adding depth and intrigue to the draw, as per a press release.

Advertisement

Sweeny and Watanabe enter as the top-ranked pair in the field with a combined team ranking of 265. Watanabe, ranked 127 in doubles, joins forces with Sweeny, who sits at 138 in singles, forming one of the most formidable combinations in the tournament.

Advertisement

Leading the Indian challenge will be S D Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha, the highest-ranked all-Indian duo in the main draw. Dev (219) and Sinha (243) will look to capitalise on familiar home conditions as they take on a seasoned international field.

The doubles draw also underlines the tournament's depth, with five players competing in both singles and doubles -- Jay Clarke (Great Britain), Sweeny (Australia), Michael Geerts (Belgium), Daniel Michalski (Poland) and Rio Noguchi (Japan).

Advertisement

Seven teams have earned direct entry based on the doubles rankings, highlighting the presence of specialist combinations. In addition, Sweeny, Clarke and Michalski have gained entry into the doubles draw via their singles rankings, further strengthening the competition.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, DLTA President Rohit Rajpal emphasised the Delhi Open's growing stature on the Challenger circuit.

"The Delhi Open has established itself as one of the most competitive Challenger events in the region. It plays a crucial role in bridging Indian talent with top international competition, giving our players the advantage of competing at home while offering fans world-class tennis from close quarters," Rajpal said.

Highlighting the importance of doubles in player development, he added:

"The strength of this year's doubles field reflects the tournament's rising quality. The mix of specialist doubles players and singles competitors raises the overall standard and exposes Indian players to diverse playing styles and tactical demands at the Challenger level."

The Delhi Open continues to serve as a key stop on the ATP Challenger Tour calendar, offering valuable ranking points and competitive opportunities for emerging and established players alike. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts