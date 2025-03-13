Swiatek books spot in quarters

Twice champion Iga Swiatek thrashed Czech Karolina Muchova 6-1 6-1 to reach the Indian Wells quarterfinals before men's fifth seed Daniil Medvedev moved into the last-eight with a 6-4 6-0 win over American Tommy Paul.

For Swiatek, victory continued her relentless march through the Californian desert tournament, where the Polish second seed has dropped only six games in her three matches.

"Sometimes matches can be pretty weird," Swiatek said. "It's enough for one player to not feel perfect and the other to feel great. Then suddenly the difference is much bigger than it usually is. We practised last week and we had a pretty similar level. But for sure I used my opportunities and I was pretty focused and composed.

Swiatek could face a tougher test when she meets Olympics champion Zheng Qinwen of China, who beat Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-3 6-2. Kostyuk's compatriot Elina Svitolina had earlier stunned fourth seed Jessica Pegula 5-7 6-1 6-2 in a match that was stalled for three hours. Svitolina takes on Mirra Andreeva, who thumped 2023 champion Elena Rybakina 6-1 6-2.