Swiatek enters fourth round, Murray loses

Indian wells, March 14

Iga Swiatek overcame former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-3 7-6(1) to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells on Monday and set up a meeting with Emma Raducanu, who scored her biggest win since her own run to the Flushing Meadows title.

Top seed Swiatek has been in superb form on hardcourts since the Australian Open, capturing the Doha title and reaching the final in Dubai, and the Polish player looked set for another comfortable win after cruising through the opening set.

The reigning US Open champion found herself in trouble at 2-4 in the next set but battled back to close out the match in the tiebreak.

Unseeded Raducanu, who has been sidelined by injuries and illnesses that have kept her out of action since the Australian Open, earlier beat 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 2-6 6-4.

It was a disappointing day for Leylah Fernandez, who Raducanu beat in the final of the US Open, as the Canadian fell 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-1 to fifth seed Caroline Garcia.

On the men’s side of the draw, defending champion and fourth seed Taylor Fritz steamrolled into the fourth round with a 6-1 6-2 demolition of Sebastian Baez.

It was the end of the road for Andy Murray, who lost 7-6(6) 6-2 to fellow Briton Jack Draper. Up next for Draper is Carlos Alcaraz after the top seed beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(4) 6-3 in the evening to secure his 100th Tour-level victory. — Reuters