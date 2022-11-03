Swiatek's on a giant-killing spree

Fort Worth, November 2

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek performed so well against nearly every opponent all season that it should come as no surprise she’s been perfect when facing the best of the best since early January.

Swiatek extended her winning streak against opponents ranked in the top-10 to 13 matches — the longest such single-season run in 15 years — and opened her bid for a first WTA Finals title with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the round-robin play Tuesday night.

Swiatek has asserted herself as a dominant force in women’s tennis, claiming two Grand Slam titles and eight tournament trophies in 2022. Her 65-8 match record leads the tour, too. That includes a 5-0 mark against Kasatkina this year.

“Sometimes, against players like that, there comes a little bit more doubt,” said Swiatek, who will try to make it 14 in a row against the top-10 foes when she takes on No. 6 Caroline Garcia, a 6-4 6-3 winner over 18-year-old American Coco Gauff.

“But then it’s a good thing to remember my strengths, and I’m kind of leaning on that and remembering that I learned a lot throughout this whole season,” said Swiatek, who put together a 24-5 edge in winners against Kasatkina.

Djokovic beats Cressy

Paris: Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6(1) 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters.

He will next play Karen Khachanov, who outlasted Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3 4-6 6-4. Casper Ruud also moved into the third round by defeating wildcard entry Richard Gasquet 6-1 7-6(7), while Holger Rune saved three match points in a 4-6 7-5 7-6(3) win over Stan Wawrinka. — Agencies