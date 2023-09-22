Swiggy’s delivery agent gets selected as Netherlands’ net bowler for World Cup

Chandigarh, September 22
Life took a massive turn for Chennai’s Lokesh Kumar, a delivery agent for Swiggy, when he got selected as a net bowler for the Netherlands for the upcoming cricket World Cup.
Earlier this month, Cricket Netherlands had taken to social media to ask for net bowlers for their training in Bengaluru.
If you can bowl and want to be a part of the team's ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 preparations, then head over to the link below and upload your videohttps://t.co/cQYjcW7bQq pic.twitter.com/S4TX8ra7pN— Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) September 7, 2023
Their social media advertisement prompted many people to send their videos, as per the team’s instructions, to get selected. Lokesh, a mystery spinner, too applied, and to his surprise, got selected as one of the four net bowlers for the team.
Speaking to a daily, 29-year-old Lokesh said, “This is one of the most precious moments of my career. I am yet to play even in the TNCA third division league.”
Apart from Lokesh, Hemant Kumar from Rajasthan, Rajamani Prasad from Hyderabad and Harsh Sharma from Kurukshetra, also found their way in the European team as net bowlers.
Hemant, Rajamani and Harsh have been a part of different IPL teams as net bowlers in the past.
Cricket Netherlands took to X to share about the four.
Thank you for the overwhelming response to our net bowlers hunt, India. Here the 4 names who will be part of the team's #CWC23 preparations. 🙌 @ludimos pic.twitter.com/arLmtzICYH— Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) September 19, 2023
In another video posted on X, the four were seen getting a warm welcome from the team.
Sharing the video, Cricket Netherlands wrote, “Our first training session in India for the #CWC23 began with a small induction ceremony for our four new net bowlers from different parts of India.”
Our first training session in India for the #CWC23 began with a small induction ceremony for our four new net bowlers from different parts of India. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ug0gHb73tn— Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) September 20, 2023
People took to the comment section to heap praises and wish the team good luck for their World Cup endeavour.
