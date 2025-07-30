Swimming worlds: Ledecky unbeatable in 1,500 freestyle

Katie Ledecky has ceded a tiny bit of ground in other events, but she’s still unbeatable in the 1,500m freestyle.

She won it again on Tuesday in the swimming world championships, finishing in 15 minutes, 26.44 seconds. Simona Quadarella of Italy took silver in 15:31.79 — a European record — with bronze for Lani Pallister of Australia in 15:41.18 in a very quick-paced race.

“I was just trying to get out fast, but comfortable enough that I could go from there,” Ledecky said. “I’m happy with the time and happy with the swim. I love this race. It was the race I broke my first world record in 2013. Lots of great races over the years.”

Ledecky was ahead of her world-record pace through 1,250m, pushed early by Pallister. It was Ledecky’s second medal in these games after taking bronze in the 400m freestyle behind Canadian Summer McIntosh.

The numbers speak of Ledecky’s dominance, the most decorated female swimmer in history who has been on top for more than a decade. With Tuesday’s swim she now owns 25 of the top 26 times in history in the 1,500. Her time Tuesday was the fifth fastest, not far off her world record of 15:20.48 set in 2018.

It was her 22nd gold medal in a world championships and her 28th overall. Add to that nine Olympics gold medals and 14 overall. If you’re not counting, that’s 42 Olympics and world medals — 31 gold.

Watching from the stands was new International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry. She was joined by former president Thomas Bach. Coventry was an Olympics gold-medal winner for Zimbabwe in 2004 and 2008 in the 200m backstroke.

The Americans had the top qualifying times going into four finals and won one gold and three silver medals with very close finishes in all three.

The United States team have been battling what officials called “acute gastroenteritis” picked up at a training camp in Thailand before arriving in Singapore.