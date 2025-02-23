DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / 'Swinging Sher' leapfrog to lead in Qutab Golf League

'Swinging Sher' leapfrog to lead in Qutab Golf League

Team 'Swinging Shers' leapfrogged into the lead with a total of 631 Stableford Points after Day 2 of the Inaugural Qutab Golf League at the par-71, Qutab Golf Course here today.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:11 PM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Team 'Swinging Shers' leapfrogged into the lead with a total of 631 Stableford Points after Day 2 of the Inaugural Qutab Golf League at the par-71, Qutab Golf Course here today. The leaders tallied 321 points in round 2.

'Skull Candy Icons' were lying in second position in the Team standings with 614 Stableford Points after returning 313 points in their second outing, a Qutab Golf League release said.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Bijlani of 'PPGA Falcons' stole the show with a Hole-In-One of the par-3 13th hole.

Advertisement

Anmol Handa of 'Skulcandy Icons' won the Overall Category while Akshay Ojha of 'Ishum Eagles' finished second.

The League is being played in a Team Championship Format with 10 teams contesting. Each team comprises of 16 players, 12 of whom were picked by the Owner and the remaining four procured through the Auction. Thus a total of 160 players are contesting in the QGL 2025.

Advertisement

The League provides every category of golfer with an opportunity to compete. The 12 owner picks include:

a) 2 Ladies

b) 1 Junior (under 18 years of age)

c) 1 Senior (above 65 years of age)

d) 1 Government Official (IAS, IFS, IPS, Government Employees both serving and retired)

e) 1 Armed Officer (from the Army, Navy, Air Force, CRPF, other Military Services - both serving and retired)

Each day, every competing team is represented by 12 players playing on an Individual

Stableford Format on 75 % of their original handicaps. For the first two rounds, 9 best stableford scores, from amongst the 12 players representing the team were counted to determine the Team Score for the day. On the final day, all 12 scores will be counted. The cumulative total of the team's score for the three rounds will be counted towards the team's score for the League. The team with the highest cumulative points will be the Winner of the Qutab Golf League.

There is Rs 20 lacs in prize money being given to the top 2 teams with the First team getting Rs 12 lacs. All team members will also get attractive prizes. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper