Swiss Ladies Open: Diksha stays in top-20 of LET Order of Merit



ANI
Updated At : 02:40 PM Sep 16, 2025 IST
Zug [Switzerland], September 16 (ANI): Diksha Dagar continues to be the top Indian on the Ladies European Tour's Order of Merit in 19th place after the Swiss Ladies Open.

The two-time LET winner took a month-long break and skipped three events, but is still well-placed in the Merit list with half a dozen events left on the schedule.

Diksha, who has five Top-10s this season, including a runner-up place, will play in France next two weeks before coming back home for the Women's Indian Open, where she has finished in the Top-3 in the past.

Next behind Diksha in the Order of Merit is rookie Avani Prashanth (43rd), and she also skipped the Swiss Ladies Open. She will play the La Sella Open in France, the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, and the Indian Open.

Other Indians on the Merit list are Pranavi Urs (86th), Hitaashee Bakshi (107th), Vani Kapoor (109th), Aditi Ashok (128th), Tvesa Malik (145th), Ridhima Dilawari (149th), Sneha Singh (168th) and Amandeep Drall (178th).

The remaining events on the LET are La Sella Open, Lacoste Ladies Open de France, Hero Women's Indian Open, Wistron Ladies Open, Aramco China Championship and Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

