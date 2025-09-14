Swiss Ladies Open: Ridhima, Hitaashee finish in tie for 24th

Zug [Switzerland], September 14 (ANI): Ridhima Dilawari and Hitaashee Bakshi, the only two Indians to have made the cut this week at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour, finished in a tie for 24th place.

The other four Indians who played this week, Vani Kapoor, Sneha Singh, Tvesa Malik and Pranavi Urs, missed the cut.

Meanwhile, England's Alice Hewson produced a composed final round to defend her title and claim her third Ladies European Tour (LET) title.

Starting the day with a two-shot advantage at Golfpark Holzhausern, the 28-year-old Hewson held her nerve with a round of 67 (-4) to once again triumph in Switzerland and finish five shots clear ahead of the rest of the field.

Hitaashee and Ridhima played together in the first group from the first tee in the morning. Hitaashee had one birdie and one bogey on the front nine, while Ridhima had nine straight pars. On the back nine, both had three birdies and one bogey each for similar rounds of 69 and a total of 4-under for the week, said press release from LET.

The winner, Hewson, had a total of five birdies - including three back-to-back on the last three holes - and a dropped shot, was enough for the English player.

There was a four-year gap between her first win at the 2020 Investec South African Women's Open and her second win here in Switzerland last year.

Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini, Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall, and Ireland's Lauren Walsh all finished in a tie for second place on eight-under par.

One shot further back included England's Amy Taylor and Ireland's Sara Byrne, on seven-under par.

In the LET Order of Merit, England's Mimi Rhodes continues to lead with 1,960.49 points. Just behind her is Singapore's Shannon Tan on 1,641.95, followed by Czechia's Sara Kouskova on 1,566.83 in third place.

Tamburlini now jumps to sixth place on 1,363.08, with her T2 finish in Switzerland.

The LET heads straight from Switzerland to Spain next week for the La Sella Open, taking place at La Sella Golf Resort, September 18 to September 21. (ANI)

