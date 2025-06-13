Sydney Sixers signs former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for upcoming BBL season 15

New Delhi [India] June 13 (ANI): The Sydney Sixers announced the signing of Pakistan superstar batter Babar Azam for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 15 season, marking one of the biggest acquisitions in the league's history, according to a release from the Sydney Sixers.

Advertisement

Widely regarded as one of the premier batters of the modern era, Azam is set to bring his trademark class, consistency, and match-winning ability to the Sixers this summer.

With over 10,000 international runs across all formats, the elegant right-hander has firmly established himself as one of the most prolific and dependable performers in world cricket.

Advertisement

As per League rules, each club can sign one international recruit ahead of the BBL|15 Draft, which will be held next Thursday, June 19.

A central figure in the Pakistan national side over the last decade, Azam led his country across the three formats between 2019 and 2024, notably guiding the side to the semi-final of the ICC World Cup in 2021 and the final of the same tournament the following year.

Advertisement

Renowned for his composure and reliability at the crease, Azam has consistently ranked among the world's top batters in the ODI and T20I formats in recent years, was named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022, and was crowned the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year in 2022.

A proven record-breaker in the game, he remains the fastest player in history to reach 5000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in just 97 innings.

With franchise experience across the Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, and English domestic competitions, Azam brings a wealth of T20 experience and over 11,000 runs in the format to date.]

In a major boost for the league, the signing will see the 30-year-old make his highly anticipated debut in the Big Bash, with the star talent available for the duration of the competition, including finals.

Sixers General Manager, Rachael Haynes, said the club was thrilled to secure a player of Babar's quality.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Babar to the Sixers this summer."

"Babar's resume speaks for itself. The skill, professionalism, and experience that he brings is of enormous value to our playing group and the news is obviously incredibly exciting for our fans."

"He is a world-class player and a proven leader. He's not only a huge addition to our club, but to the league as a whole."

"The Sixers strive to be a destination club on the global stage - from playing at the iconic SCG to delivering world-class match day experiences and signing the top talent from around the world - and securing a player of Babar's calibre only further strengthens that vision," Haynes added.

"We can't wait to welcome Babar into our group later this year, and we know our members and fans will be thrilled to see him in Sixers colours."

Speaking about the opportunity to join the Sixers, Babar said, "I'm very proud to be joining the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season."

"It's an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world's best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise."

"I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my friends, family and supporters at home in Pakistan," Babar added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)