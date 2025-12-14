Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Match-winning contributions from Ishan, Jaiswal, Siraj standouts

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Match-winning performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Mohammed Siraj were amongst the highlights from the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) on Sunday.

Left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a match-winning hundred that helped Mumbai register a four-wicket win over Haryana in the Super League Group B match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 at the DY Patil Academy.

The 23-year-old Jaiswal hammered 101 runs off 50 deliveries, including 16 fours and one six, while chasing a daunting target of 235 runs. Mumbai chased down the target in 17.3 overs.

With this victory, Mumbai registered their first win in the Super League stages of the ongoing domestic tournament. Earlier, Mumbai suffered a nine-wicket loss against Hyderabad in their first Super League fixture on December 12.

Batting first, Haryana notched up 234 on the board. Captain Ankit Kumar played a superb knock of 89 runs off 42 deliveries, including 10 fours and six maximums.

Nishant Sandhu hammered an unbeaten 63 off just 38 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes. For Mumbai, Sairaj Patil took two wickets in his four-over spell.

In response, Mumbai started on a flying note. Ajinkya Rahane and Jaiswal stitched a 53-run opening partnership before Rahane got out on 21 runs off 10 balls, with the help of two fours and one six.

Sarfaraz Khan (64 off 25 balls, including nine fours and three sixes) stitched a superb 88-run partnership with Jaiswal for the second wicket as Mumbai reached a commanding position after the first 10 overs. Jaiswal reached his well-deserved hundred in 48 balls during the 17th over of the match as Mumbai recorded a four-wicket win.

In the Group A clash between Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand posted 181/9 in 20 overs, led by their skipper Ishan Kishan (63 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes), who continued his explosive form in the tournament and all-rounder Anukul Roy (29 in 21 balls, with a four and six).

Venkatesh Iyer (3/17) was the pick of the bowlers for MP.

MP did get fiery knocks from Harpreet Singh (77 in 48 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Harsh Gawli (61 in 49 balls, with seven fours), but they fell a run short, at 180/4, with skipper Rajat Patidar's sluggish 14-ball 16 being a point of difference.

Jharkhand topped the Group A with their second sucessive run, while MP is at second, with a win and loss each.

In Hyderabad's Group B clash, pacer Siraj (2/23 in four overs) did his job in restricting Rajasthan to 178/9 in 20 overs, with Mahipal Lomror (48 in 35 balls, with a four and four sixes) top-scoring.

For Hyderabad, Tanmay Agarwal (73 in 41 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) and Rahul Buddhi (55 in 36 balls, with six fours and two sixes) played quickfire knocks, chasing down the total with 17 balls and six wickets in hand.

Hyderabad is at the top of the Group B with two wins in two, while a winless Rajasthan sits at bottom.

Punjab continued their winless run in Group B as they lost to Andhra Pradesh. Punjab did post 205/5 in 20 overs, with Anmolpreet Singh (47 in 27 balls, with three fours and three sixes), Salil Arora (42* in 22 balls, with five sixes) and Ramandeep Singh (43 in 18 balls, with five fours and two sixes) firing quick knocks.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had taken a hat-trick in the last match, took 1/39 in four overs.

M Hemanth Reddy (109* in 53 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes) was the hero for AP, as chase was done in 19.5 overs with five wickets in hand. AP is at the third place in Group A with a win and a loss. (ANI)

