Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav named in Mumbai squad, Shardul Thakur to lead

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has been named in Mumbai's 17-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which kicks off on November 26.

The team will be led by all-rounder Shardul Thakur, with notable players like Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ayush Mhatre in the lineup, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Suryakumar's inclusion in Mumbai's T20 side comes ahead of India's T20I series against South Africa from December 9. Despite a prolific Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the Mumbai Indians, with 717 runs at a strike rate of 167.91 under his belt, the Indian skipper hasn't been among the runs in international cricket, scoring only 184 runs in 15 innings in 2025 at an average of 15.33 and a strike rate of 127.77.

India will host 10 T20Is at home -- five each against South Africa and New Zealand -- ahead of the T20 World Cup, which they will co-host with Sri Lanka in February-March 2026. Like Suryakumar, Dube will also seek match practice, having played just six of 11 T20Is across the Asia Cup and Australia series, scoring 76 runs off 60 balls in those games.

Mumbai are the defending champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having beaten Madhya Pradesh in the final in 2024-25. This season, they start their campaign against Railways in Lucknow.

Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26: Shardul Thakur (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Sairaj Patil, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Irfan Umair and Hardik Tamore (wk). (ANI)

