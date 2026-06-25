Symphony of swords and splendour: Curtains fall on historic Asian Fencing Championships at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): As the final echo of clashing steel faded into the evening air, the grand stage of Bharat Mandapam transformed into a breathtaking theatre of light, colour, and cultural majesty.

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The historic, inaugural hosting of the 26th Asian Senior Fencing Championship on Indian soil reached its emotional crescendo with a spectacular Closing Ceremony, weaving together the fierce passion of elite sport with the timeless, welcoming warmth of Indian heritage.

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Marking a monumental milestone, the six-day elite continental showcase officially drew its curtains at the iconic venue (Pragati Maidan), cementing India's growing reputation as a global hub for world-class sports management.

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Under the inspiring tournament motto, "One Dream, One Blade, One Pride," the championship brought together more than 400 world-class athletes and international delegates from over 34 countries. The high-stakes tournament served as a crucial proving ground for continental fencing programs as teams chart their long roadmap toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Following six gruelling days of individual and team competition across all three weapons (Foil, Epee, and Sabre), Japan finished with the highest total medal tally of 6 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze medals, securing their status as the 2026 Championship winners.

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South Korea finished closely behind in second place with a total of 10 medals, dominating the Sabre team brackets, while Kazakhstan locked down third place on the strength of their historic Women's Epee sweep with 5 medals.

For the host country, the tournament was an outstanding administrative success and a technical leap forward. Spearheaded by the Fencing Association of India (FAI), the event provided invaluable exposure to local rising stars.

Top-25 finishes by India's Prachi Lohan (Women's Épee) and Sachin (Men's Foil), alongside resilient performances from Tokyo Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi and rising star Taniksha Khatri, showcased that India is rapidly closing the competitive gap against Asia's elite fencing systems.

The evening featured a mesmerising sequence of traditional and modern Indian cultural performances that showcased the nation's rich heritage, drawing immense applause from the visiting international contingent. The arena came alive as a vibrant tapestry of unity as athletes marched side-by-side in a beautiful parade of flags, celebrating international camaraderie.

The celebration soon dissolved into a sensory feast of rhythm and movement, featuring the thunderous beats of traditional Indian drumming paired with flawlessly synchronised choreography. Even the beloved tournament mascot, "Lakshya"--the majestic tiger whose spirit perfectly encapsulated the speed, precision, and fierce determination shown by the competitors throughout the week--joined the celebration, dancing alongside the performers.

The evening's formal proceedings featured key addresses from the leadership panel.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs (Government of India), attended as the Chief Guest, congratulating all the participants and highlighting the rapid, inspiring rise of fencing infrastructure across the country.

He said, "Fencing is a highly strategic, stylish sport with a significant number of Olympic medals up for grabs, offering India a tremendous opportunity to excel on the global stage. I am delighted to see it growing so rapidly among our youth, and I reiterate my firm commitment to fully support and extend all necessary assistance to promote it further. It is truly encouraging to see more than 30 nations and over 400 fencers participating as India proudly hosts this magnificent Asian Fencing Championship here in New Delhi. My heartfelt congratulations to all the medal winners, and my compliments to every participant for demonstrating the true essence of sportsmanship."

Representing the global governing body, Anthony JR Donald, Vice-president & Member of the Executive Committee of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), highly commended New Delhi's spectacular organisational excellence and warm hospitality.

"On behalf of the International Fencing Federation, I express our sincere gratitude to the Fencing Federation of India and the people of New Delhi for their warm hospitality and excellent organisation, making this championship truly unforgettable. Athletes from across Asia have demonstrated remarkable skill and determination, beautifully reflecting the core values of fencing: respect, fairness, and unity. As fencing continues to grow globally towards LA 2028, I invite the fencers of all nations to carry this incredible spirit forward to next year's championship in Abu Dhabi. May the spirit of fencing continue to inspire us all," he said.

Concluding the addresses, Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Confederation of Asia & Fencing Association of India, addressed the gathering and extended a heartfelt vote of thanks. "As Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India and the Fencing Confederation of Asia, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the FIE, FCA, and all 27 participating nations for making this championship a monumental success. We are absolutely thrilled to have successfully hosted our esteemed guests and athletes here in New Delhi. My deepest thanks go to our Chief Guest, Kiren Rijiju, for his unwavering encouragement and commitment to elevating Indian fencing. We are also immensely grateful to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for their invaluable, constant support. Together, our collective efforts have paved the way for an unforgettable tournament."

The formal proceedings drew to a close with the official extinguishing of the tournament flame and the symbolic lowering and handing over of the Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA) flag to the hosts of the next edition, signalling the end of an unforgettable chapter in Asian sports history. (ANI)

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