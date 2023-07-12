System rebooting...: Transition phase underway against West Windies, onus on batters to lead from front

PTI

Roseau (Dominica), July 11

India will need significant contributions from their batters to compensate for a lack of firepower in their depleted pace attack in the first Test against West Indies, which begins here tomorrow.

The two-Test series is being viewed as the starting point of a transition period for Rohit Sharma’s side, who lost to Australia in the World Test Championship final last month.

16-9 West Indies lead the head-to-head record in home Tests against India by 16-9. However, the Caribbean side has been winless in home matches against India since May 2002

The visitors are without injured spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and have rested seamer Mohammed Shami, leaving Mohammed Siraj, who has played 19 Tests, as the leader of an inexperienced pace battery.

Established bowlers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have been overlooked in favour of Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini, who have played two Tests each, and the uncapped Mukesh Sharma.

While they remain the world’s top-ranked Test team and begin as favourites against eighth-placed West Indies, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said there would be no complacency against a side who beat England in successive home series.

“We, as a team, respect West Indies. They are not the ones to be taken lightly,” the batsman told reporters on Monday. “West Indies has performed well at home during the last couple of years or so, especially in Tests. We are looking to give our 100% and backing our game plan and strengths.”

Change is also coming to the batting order, where Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his Test debut in place of stubborn veteran Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3.

Jaiswal has already built a reputation as a hard-hitting batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL), an approach which stands in stark contrast to Pujara’s often dour displays.

“I am so happy for Jaiswal, he has worked so hard, scored runs for Mumbai in domestic cricket and in the IPL,” Rahane said. “He is an exciting talent and the way he is batting is nice.”

West Indies, on the other hand, will see the series as a chance to lift the mood after they failed to qualify for this year’s ODI World Cup, a new low for the two-time champions.

“It's important to start well,” home captain Kraigg Brathwaite said. — Reuters

Lot of cricket left in me, asserts Rahane

Roseau: India skipper Rohit Sharma gives a lot of freedom to his players and has all the traits of a great captain, said Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the series.

Rahane made a comeback to red-ball cricket after a gap of 18 months when he was included in the World Test Championship final against Australia last month. A veteran of 83 Test matches, Rahane, who was deputy to former skipper Virat Kohli in the past, has been named the India vice-captain for this series.

“I am used to this role. I was vice-captain for almost four-five years. I am really happy to be back in the team and really happy to be back as a vice-captain,” Rahane said. “WTC final was the first game where I played under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Rohit gives freedom to all the players and those are good traits of a great captain,” said Rahane.

Rahane was left a tad irritated when he was asked about his comeback to the national team at the age of 35, insisting he is still young and has a lot of cricket left in him. “What do you mean by at this age? I am still young. There’s still a lot of cricket in me,” he said. “I had a good IPL and domestic season. I have grown in confidence as a batter but in the past one-and-a-half year I have also worked a lot on my fitness.”