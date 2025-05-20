Gloucestershire [UK], May 20 (ANI): T20 Blast champions Gloucestershire acquired D'Arcy Short as they prepare for their title defence ahead of the tournament's opener on May 29.

With Short joining Gloucestershire, he will have the opportunity to play alongside his Western Australia teammate Cameron Bancroft. Short is a two-time Big Bash League Player of the Tournament and has earned 23 T20I caps for Australia between 2018 and 2020. He has experience playing in the T20 Blast, courtesy of his stints with Durham (2019) and Hampshire (2021).

"I can't wait to join the reigning Blast winners, Gloucestershire, for the 2025 T20 Vitality Blast. They are a well-run club and I can't wait to meet the players, the rest of the club, and be a part of their success in 2025," Short said while speaking to the club.

Gloucestershire's coach, Mark Alleyne, expressed his delight over Short's acquisition and said, "We are so pleased to get D'Arcy over the line... He brings a batting versatility with him, being brilliantly effective from No. 1-6, and offering spin options in the Powerplay and middle. D'Arcy complements everything we are about and [we] can't wait to get him on board."

Meanwhile, Short's former club, Durham, signed New Zealand's experienced all-rounder James Neesham. Neesham's stint with Durham marks his sixth county club, after previously playing with Derbyshire, Essex, Kent, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

"I am really looking forward to playing for Durham this summer. The Vitality Blast is one of my favourite competitions and I have heard good things about the Durham squad. I look forward to getting stuck in with the lads in a few weeks," he said.

Marcus North, Durham's director of cricket, added, "Jimmy is an experienced international T20 allrounder with a proven track record of delivering performances for New Zealand and in franchise competitions around the world. His ability to influence games either with the bat or ball provides us with a proven matchwinner." (ANI)

