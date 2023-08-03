T20 mode on: Supporting cast looks to lead from front

PTI

Tarouba, August 2

Less than 48 hours after their ODI series triumph, India switch to the T20 mode and will be overwhelming favourites against West Indies in a five-match series starting here from tomorrow.

In the preceding three-match ODI series, India emerged victorious 2-1. After a shock defeat in the second match, India registered a 200-run win in their final match on Tuesday.

India were in danger of losing their first series in the Caribbean in 17 years, but an all-round effort ensured a thumping victory for the visitors. Chasing 352, West Indies were all out for 151 in only 35.3 overs, with Shardul Thakur picking up eight wickets from three games with best bowling figures of 4/37 in the decider.

Led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, India will look to give opportunities to the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, N Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar in these five matches beginning with their opener at the Brian Lara Stadium.

It was their stellar performances in the IPL that have earned the likes of Varma and Jaiswal a maiden call-up to India’s T20I squad and they will certainly look to make the most of it.

Given West Indies’ terminal decline across formats in recent times, the Indians are expected to call the shots.

Ravi Bishnoi is also back in the squad with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who will be the spin options alongside Axar Patel.

With Pandya and his deputy for the series Suryakumar Yadav occupying two slots in the middle-order and the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Jaiswal at the top, it makes for an intimidating batting line-up.

Giving time to youngsters

Pandya said stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli needed to be rested for the second and third ODIs to help India give opportunities to youngsters ahead of the World Cup.

“Virat and Rohit are very integral part of the team. And, you know, obviously, this was very important for someone like Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) to get a game or Axar (Patel) to get a game because they’ve been playing cricket for so many years, they know how exactly all these situations have been. So kind of giving the youngsters exposure and kind of making sure that if we want to check something, we have the opportunity to do it,” Pandya said.

After failing to fire in the first two matches, Hardik blazed away to an unbeaten 52-ball 70 in the series-deciding third ODI, and he thanked Kohli for helping him out during a “wonderful” chat.

#Cricket #West Indies