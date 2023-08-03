 T20 mode on: Supporting cast looks to lead from front : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • T20 mode on: Supporting cast looks to lead from front

T20 mode on: Supporting cast looks to lead from front

T20 mode on: Supporting cast looks to lead from front

Mukesh Kumar holds aloft the trophy after India secured the ODI series 2-1 against West Indies. AP/PTI



PTI

Tarouba, August 2

Less than 48 hours after their ODI series triumph, India switch to the T20 mode and will be overwhelming favourites against West Indies in a five-match series starting here from tomorrow.

In the preceding three-match ODI series, India emerged victorious 2-1. After a shock defeat in the second match, India registered a 200-run win in their final match on Tuesday.

India were in danger of losing their first series in the Caribbean in 17 years, but an all-round effort ensured a thumping victory for the visitors. Chasing 352, West Indies were all out for 151 in only 35.3 overs, with Shardul Thakur picking up eight wickets from three games with best bowling figures of 4/37 in the decider.

Led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, India will look to give opportunities to the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, N Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar in these five matches beginning with their opener at the Brian Lara Stadium.

It was their stellar performances in the IPL that have earned the likes of Varma and Jaiswal a maiden call-up to India’s T20I squad and they will certainly look to make the most of it.

Given West Indies’ terminal decline across formats in recent times, the Indians are expected to call the shots.

Ravi Bishnoi is also back in the squad with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who will be the spin options alongside Axar Patel.

With Pandya and his deputy for the series Suryakumar Yadav occupying two slots in the middle-order and the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Jaiswal at the top, it makes for an intimidating batting line-up.

Giving time to youngsters

Pandya said stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli needed to be rested for the second and third ODIs to help India give opportunities to youngsters ahead of the World Cup.

“Virat and Rohit are very integral part of the team. And, you know, obviously, this was very important for someone like Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) to get a game or Axar (Patel) to get a game because they’ve been playing cricket for so many years, they know how exactly all these situations have been. So kind of giving the youngsters exposure and kind of making sure that if we want to check something, we have the opportunity to do it,” Pandya said.

After failing to fire in the first two matches, Hardik blazed away to an unbeaten 52-ball 70 in the series-deciding third ODI, and he thanked Kohli for helping him out during a “wonderful” chat.

#Cricket #West Indies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

2
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

3
Himachal

Alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked

4
Sports

We don't ask for luxury, Hardik Pandya slams West Indies board

5
Haryana

SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes

6
Nation

Late Nitin Desai 'defaulted' on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings began last week

7
World

US completes second lottery round for H-1B visa, successful candidates notified

8
Nation

Ashoka University in the eye of a storm over 'poll manipulation paper', dissociates itself from faculty's 'public activism'

9
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

10
World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire to separate

Don't Miss

View All
Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

Top News

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; 139 arrests made so far

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; 139 arrests made so far

3 SITs headed by area DSPs are investigating the FIRs

NUH FLARE-UP: Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6

Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6

44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...

Opposition to Prez: ‘PM must address Parliament on Manipur’

Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'

Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace

Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies

Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies

Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya

OGW detained in Rajouri, two hybrid ultras held in Baramulla

OGW detained in Rajouri, two hybrid ultras held in Baramulla


Cities

View All

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Flood situation leaves Sabhra village worried

17 mobile phones seized from two jails during search ops

Amritsar: Smuggler fires at cops, held with 1-kg heroin

Rs 1.63 cr fine recovered for traffic violations

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh Housing Board floats tenders for Sector 53 housing scheme

Land exchange for Haryana Assembly hits green hurdle

Blot on khaki: 9 Chandigarh cops booked in 2 months

Graft case: CBI sends Chandigarh police notices for accused

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

Delhi on alert over violence in Gurugram

5% beds to be reserved for dengue patients in all hospitals: Delhi Health Minister

Govt to ensure best educational facilities for poor: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi court orders de-sealing of Uphaar Cinema premises

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Jalandhar: Many Lohian schools lacked infra, floods made situation worse

Flood damage: DC asks officials to speed up rehabilitation process

Officials asked to expedite girdawari work

Cong seeks Rs 50K per acre relief for crop loss

EPFO recovers ~4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

‘Traffic Hawk’ app to better turbulent vehicle flow in city

Ludhiana cops swoop down on Central Jail

VB nabs munshi for accepting Rs 20K bribe

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

Preneet Kaur asks Nitin Gadkari to expedite bypass project

DC oversees girdawari work in Patiala district

Murder case cracked, 2 in police net

Aided college non-teaching staff hold pen-down strike