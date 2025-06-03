T20 Mumbai League 2025: Kapil Dev unveils jersey of SoBo Mumbai Falcons

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], June 3 (ANI): Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited, best known for putting India on the global motorsport map, has officially announced its entry into cricket with the launch of its new franchise, SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the T20 Mumbai League, hosted by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

The launch event also featured the unveiling of the team's official jersey, team anthem, and a new cricket-focused talent development initiative called 'Agla Star - One in a Billion Hunt', a first-of-its-kind national programme aimed at identifying and nurturing the next generation of world-class Indian athletes - on track and field, according to the MCA press release.

Bringing in the support to this vision, India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has joined the SoBo Mumbai Falcons in an advisory and ambassadorial role--bringing his leadership and experience to inspire the next generation.

The Rs 82 crore acquisition of the SoBo franchise marks the group's strategic expansion into cricket and the next phase of its vision to build a multi-sport performance ecosystem. The team aims to set a new benchmark in Indian cricket where data, science, and preparation are as central to performance as instinct and skill.

This launch is more than the reveal of a jersey or a team anthem, it's the unveiling of a new kind of Indian sports institution, one where motorsport precision meets cricketing passion. The SoBo Mumbai Falcons represent a new generation of athletes, guided not just by flair and aggression, but also by science, data, and relentless preparation. The anthem, the jersey, and the squad are designed to echo this spirit, a symbol of performance rooted in purpose.

"We're not here to be just another cricket team. We're here to build something deeper, something more future-focused. The same dedication that built champions in racing is now being brought into cricket," said the Mumbai Falcons leadership team.

Founded in 2019, Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited became the first Indian team to win an FIA-accredited international racing championship. With a strong focus on youth development and performance science, the team has supported future global racing stars including Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Arthur Leclerc, Rafael Camara, and Freddie Slater. In 2024, Mumbai Falcons won the Formula Regional Middle East Championship and finished runners-up in the Formula 4 Middle East Championship, reinforcing its position on the international stage.

Having earned its stripes on international racing circuits, Mumbai Falcons now brings that same pursuit of excellence to cricket. With SoBo Mumbai Falcons, the team is set to redefine how talent is nurtured through science, discipline, and an unshakeable belief that India's next big sporting icon is already among us, waiting to be shaped.(ANI)

