T20 Mumbai League auction: SoBo Mumbai Falcons buys Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 8 (ANI): The energy and anticipation around the T20 Mumbai League have hit a new high as SoBo Mumbai Falcons officially joined the league for its third edition.

In a thrilling auction held in Mumbai, the franchise revealed a power-packed 18-member squad, featuring standout players like Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akash Parkar and Siddharth Raut, who are expected to make a significant impact this season, according to a release. Backed by seasoned players and emerging talent, the team is ready to make its presence felt this season.

From powerful batters to explosive bowlers, the squad is ready to take Mumbai's premier T20 tournament by storm. Angkrish Raghuvanshi emerged as the most expensive pick for Rs 14 lakh, while 17-year-old Shreyanssh Rai, stands out as the youngest member of the team, showcasing the franchise's commitment to nurturing future stars. The Falcons are poised for an electrifying season that will set the stage for an unforgettable journey in the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League, the release said.

Advertisement

Packed with a blend of experience and youthful energy, the squad finalized at the T20 Mumbai League auction positions SoBo Mumbai Falcons as one of the most exciting teams to watch this season, it said.

Icon player Shreyas Iyer headlines a star-studded lineup featuring seasoned players like Amogh Jitendra Bhatkal, Angkrish Avaneesh Raghuvanshi, Vinayak Narayan Bhoir, and Siddharth Jayesh Raut, whose leadership and skill will drive the team forward. Emerging stars such as Harsh Ramnath Aghav, Kush Raajesh Kariya, Sai Ganesh Chavan, Nishit Mahendra Balla, Nikhil Angad Giri, and Prem Santosh Devkar bring a new level of excitement to the squad. Development players Shreyanssh Rai, Ishan Simran Mulchandani, Mayuresh Kailas Tandel, Akash Pravin Parkar, Amol Parshuram Tanpure, Prathamesh Ganesh Dake, and Yash Prakash Dicholkar will be looking to seize the opportunity and establish their place in the league.

Advertisement

Omkar Salvi, Head Coach of the SoBo Mumbai Falcons said, "We've focused on building a squad that's well-balanced across all departments - strong with the bat, sharp with the ball and versatile in every position. Our goal was to select players who complement each other and bring the right attitude to the field. Now, with a mix of experience and young talent, we're ready to hit the ground running and build a cohesive, winning unit for the T20 Mumbai League"

Vikrant Yeligeti, Team Principal of the SoBo Mumbai Falcons added "We are building more than just a team; we're laying the foundation for a legacy. Our squad combines ambition, talent and Mumbai's spirit, a mix that sets us apart. While winning matters, our true goal is to inspire the next generation of cricketers. With Shreyas Iyer in the squad, we're creating a team that doesn't just compete but leaves a lasting impact on Mumbai's cricketing culture."

Fans can look forward to the SoBo Mumbai Falcons high-energy performances as they aim to make this season unforgettable, with cricketing legend Kapil Dev as the brand ambassador and Shreyas Iyer as the Icon Player.

The third edition of the T20 Mumbai League will take place from May 26 to June 8 at Wankhede Stadium, featuring eight teams and 24 thrilling matches. The SoBo Mumbai Falcons are set to begin their pre-season camp later this month, with match fixtures to be announced soon. The excitement will be amplified by anchors Suhail Chandhok and Ridhima Pathak, who will bring the action to life for fans across the city, the release said.(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)