T20 Mumbai League: MSC Maratha Royals secure thrilling Super Over win over Akash Tigers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): MSC Maratha Royals registered a thrilling Super Over victory over Akash Tigers in the T20 Mumbai League at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Monday after both teams finished level at 165 runs.

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Batting first, MSC Maratha Royals posted 165/10 in 20 overs. Sachin Yadav top-scored with 54 off 39 balls, while valuable contributions from the middle order helped the Royals reach a competitive total. For Akash Tigers, Mohammed Jamshed Alam starred with the ball, claiming 3/43, while Shashank Vinayak Attarde chipped in with 2/15.

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In response, Akash Tigers matched the target, finishing on 165/8 in 20 overs. Ajit Ravindra Kumar Yadav led the charge with a blistering 37 off 17 balls, while Sarfaraz Khan contributed 28 off 19 balls. For MSC Maratha Royals, Maxwell David Swaminathan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/31, helping force the match into a Super Over, as per a press release.

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In the Super Over, MSC Maratha Royals batted first and posted 16 runs, with Tushar Deshpande smashing 13 runs off just 5 deliveries, including two boundaries. Mohammed Jamshed Alam bowled the over for Akash Tigers and finished with figures of 0/16.

Chasing 17 for victory, Akash Tigers sent in captain Sarfaraz Khan and Ajit Ravindra Kumar Yadav. MSC Maratha Royals entrusted the ball to Irfan Umair, who delivered under pressure. Ajit Ravindra Kumar Yadav was run out by Sachin Yadav, while Irfan Umair successfully defended the target as Akash Tigers finished on 11/1, handing MSC Maratha Royals a memorable Super Over victory.

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Speaking after the match, Captain Siddhesh Lad said: "We executed our plans well and the team showed great character. The way the boys handled pressure in the Super Over was exceptional. It's always pleasing to contribute to a win and start the tournament on a positive note."

SCORE SUMMARY:

-MSC MARATHA ROYALS:

Batting

Sachin Yadav - 54 runs off 39 balls

Bowling

Maxwell David Swaminathan - 4 overs, 31 runs, 2 wickets, economy 7.75

Arjun Amit Dani - 3 overs, 26 runs, 2 wickets, economy 8.67

-AKASH TIGERS:

Batting

Ajit Ravindra Kumar Yadav - 37 runs off 17 balls, strike rate 217.65

Sarfaraz Khan - 28 runs off 19 balls

Bowling

Mohammed Jamshed Alam - 3/43, economy 10.75

Shashank Vinayak Attarde - 2/15, economy 3.75

-SUPER OVER:

MSC Maratha Royals: 16/0

Tushar Deshpande - 13 runs off 5 balls (2 boundaries)

Mohammed Jamshed Alam - 0/16

Akash Tigers: 11/1

Ajit Ravindra Kumar Yadav - Run Out (Sachin Yadav)

Bowler: Irfan Umair

Player of the Match:

Tushar Deshpande - 33 runs off 14 balls, 1 wicket, and a match-defining 13 runs off 5 balls in the Super Over. (ANI)

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