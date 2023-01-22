 T20 tri-series: Indian women start favourites against West Indies : The Tribune India

T20 tri-series: Indian women start favourites against West Indies

The tri-series is significant as it is the last tournament before the Women’s T20 World Cup

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

East London, January 22

Hoping for its seniors to return to the playing XI, the Indian team will look to continue the winning run, when it takes on the West Indies in the Women’s T20 Tri-Series match here on Monday.

The Indians, without skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the win over hosts South Africa, gave a good account of themselves in their opener.

The captain missed the tie against South Africa owing to illness and it remains to be seen if she returns for the match against the West Indies, who are coming off a big loss against the home side.

India’s playing XI also didn’t feature the returning Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar in their first game.

Handed the India cap by stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana, debutant Amanjot Kaur made her first outing a memorable one with a fine performance.

Reeling at 69 for five at one stage, India went ont to make a fighting 147 for six after Amanjot’s 30-ball 41 while batting at number seven.

Fitting, she was named the Player of the Match in a 27-run victory.

Irrespective of whether the seniors return or not against the West Indies, a bit of focus will surely be on the 21-year-old Amanjot here on Monday, when the Women in Blue will look to consolidate their position in the tournament.

“It’s an unreal feeling. I had never thought my first match for India would go this way. This is my first press conference. And to be the Player of the Match - that was even more unexpected,” Amanjot said after the opening match here.

The tri-series is significant as it is the last tournament before the Women’s T20 World Cup which South Africa is hosting next month. The tri-series is slated to end on February 2.

Even though some seniors have taken ill and teen sensations Shafali Verma and Richa Gosh are busy with their commitments in the U-19 World Cup, India can call on the services of their ever-reliable senior all-rounder, Deepti Sharma.

Deepti was at her best against the South Africans, scoring a 23-ball 33 and taking 3/30 in a brilliant all-round display. She will look for an encore in the upcoming match.

As far as the West Indies are concerned, they will need to improve in all departments if they are challenge the Indians.

Indian team: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur ©, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sushma Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur.

