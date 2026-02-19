DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / T20 WC: Afghanistan thrash Canada by 82 runs

T20 WC: Afghanistan thrash Canada by 82 runs

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:45 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): A commanding all-round performance powered Afghanistan to a dominant 82-run victory over Canada in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash in Chennai on Thursday.

Advertisement

Riding on Ibrahim Zadran's fantastic knock and a clinical bowling display led by Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan outplayed Canada in all departments to secure a comprehensive win.

Advertisement

Put into bat, Afghanistan's opening pair once again started well, putting on 47 runs. However, star batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell for 30, and Afghanistan slipped to 49/2 in the power play.

Advertisement

Ibrahim Zadran led the Afghanistan rebuild with a gritty half-century, his second successive fifty at the World Cup. His 95-run partnership with Sediqullah Atal (44) gave Afghanistan the perfect platform to launch the final few overs.

Carrying the bat through, Zadran scored his personal best knock of 95 off 56, which is also the highest score by an Afghanistan player in this edition of the World Cup. In a well-paced innings, he struck seven fours and five sixes. Afghanistan posted a challenging score of 200/4 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

For Canada, Jaskarandeep Singh was the most successful bowler and ended with 3/52 in four overs.

Chasing 201, the last match centurion, Yuvraj Samra departed for 17 runs off 14 balls, with three fours by off-spinner Mohammad Nabi.

Captain Dilpreet Bajwa (13) was clean bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Navneet Dhailwal departed after a five-ball duck to Azmatullah Omarzai. Canada crawled to 34/3 in six overs.

Wickets continued to fall for Canada after the power play. Mohammad Nabi removed Nicholas Kirton (20) during the eighth over, and wicketkeeper-batter Shreyas Movva (2) was dismissed to Rashid Khan in the next over as Canada reached 48/5 in nine overs.

Saad Bin Zafar (28), Dilon Heyliger (3), Jaskaran Singh (7*) and Ansh Patel (2*) also had forgetfull day as Canada crawled to 118/8 in 20 overs, losing the one-sided contest by 82 runs.

For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi (4/7), captain Rashid Khan (2/19), Azmatullah Omarzai (1/18) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/23) were among the wicket takers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts