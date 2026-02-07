DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Sports / T20 WC: Hetmyer, King surpass Gayle as WI post 182/5 in campaign opener against Scotland

ANI
Updated At : 05:20 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Kolkata (West Indies) [India], February 7 (ANI): West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer made history, overtaking legendary Chris Gayle to register the fastest fifty by a West Indies batter in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

During their campaign opener against WI, the Windies showcased a glimpse of their ferocious hitting, and Hetmyer was at the centre of it, with a brilliant 64 in 36 balls, with two fours and six towering sixes, striking at over 177.

He slammed his fifty in just 22 balls, going past Gayle, who had hit a 23-ball fifty against Australia during the 2009 edition of the tournament.

Also, Sherfane Rutherford displayed his death-overs prowess, scoring 26 in 13 balls, with four boundaries and a six and a strike rate of 200.00. This year in death overs (16-20), he has made 258 runs in T20Is in 126 balls at an average of 51.6, with five dismissals and a strike rate of 204.76, including 23 fours and 20 sixes.

Scotland won the toss and opted to bowl first.

A half-century from Brandon King (35 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Shai Hope (19) started off things for WI. After WI slid to 58/2, Hetmyer along with Rovman Powell (24 in 14 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) struck a fine 81-run stand for the third wicket. Romario Shepherd (6*) and Matthew Forde (1*) were unbeaten when WI reached 182/5 in 20 overs.

Also, during his knock, Brandon also leapt past Gayle to become the third-highest run-getter in T20Is, with 1,916 runs in 79 matches and 77 innings at an average of 26.61 and a strike rate of 133.89, including 14 fifties and a best score of 85*. Gayle had scored 1,899 runs in 79 matches and 75 innings at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 137.50, including two centuries and 14 fifties.

Brad Currie (2/23) was the top bowler for Scotland. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

