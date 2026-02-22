Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 22 (ANI): South Africa posed a challenging total of 187/7 against India in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight clash after recovering from an early top-order collapse.

Despite losing three wickets inside the powerplay to Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, the Proteas bounced back strongly through a crucial partnership between David Miller and Dewald Brevis.

Miller's explosive half-century and a late unbeaten cameo from Tristan Stubbs powered South Africa to a competitive total, while Bumrah starred with the ball for India, finishing with three wickets and scripting a major personal milestone.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat. The Proteas were off to the worst possible start. During the fifth ball of the second over, speedster Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled opener Quinton de Kock for just six runs.

In the very next over, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh strikes as he removes captain Aiden Markram (4 off 7 balls) after Hardik Pandya took a simple catch.

During the last ball of the fourth over, Bumrah struck again as he took the wicket of Ryan Rickelton (7) as the Proteas slumped to 20/3. David Miller and Dewald Brevis steadied the Proteas' innings as they scored 41/3 in six overs.

During the ninth over, Miller and Brevis combined to hammer 17 runs against World No. 1 T20I bowler Varun Chakaravarthy. After the end of 10 overs, the Proteas fought back and made 84/3.

During the second ball of the 13th over, all-rounder Shivam Dube broke the crucial 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. The all-rounder got the dangerous wicket of Brevis, who made 45 off 29 balls, with three fours and as many sixes.

In the same over of Dube, Miller completed his half-century in 26-ball deliveries. It's Miller second fifty against India in the T20 World Cup. Earlier, he made an unbeaten 59 at Perth in the 2022 edition. After the end of 15 overs, South Africa made 144/4.

During the fourth ball of the 16th over, Varun Chakaravarthy, who was having a poor outing with the ball, dismissed dangerous David Miller. The Proteas batter played a fantastic knock of 63 off 35 balls, with seven fours and three towering sixes. The World No. 1 T20I bowler ended his spell with 1/47.

After the end of the 17th over, the Proteas reached 157/4. During the second ball of the 18th over, Arshdeep removed Marco Jansen (2) as South Africa slumped to 158/6 after a brilliant 97-run stand between Miller and Brevis.

In the very next over, Corbin Bosch (5) was caught and bowled by Bumrah as he ended his fantastic spell with 3/15. Bumrah also surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin's 32-wicket tally to become the highest-wicket taker for his nation in T20 World Cup history.

In the 20th over, Pandya conceded 20 runs as the Proteas made 187/7 in 20 overs. Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 44 off 24 balls, with one four and three sixes.

For India, Arshdeep (2/28), Bumrah (3/15), Varun (1/47), Shivam Dube (1/32). (ANI)

