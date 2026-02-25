T20 WC: Powell, Hetmyer chase career-defining milestones ahead of clash against SA

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 25 (ANI): West Indies star Rovman Powell is 58 runs away from toppling Nicholas Pooran to become the team's highest T20I run-getter, while Shimron Hetmyer is just a six away from breaking his former teammate's record for most sixes in a single T20 World Cup competition.

The West Indies' clash against South Africa at Ahmedabad could witness Powell and Hetmyer, two mainstays of an explosive Caribbean line-up, achieve two massive, career-defining records.

Currently, Rovman has made 2,218 runs in T20I 115 matches and 101 innings at an average of 25.79 and a strike rate of 141.61, with a century and 10 fifties and is the second-highest run-getter for WI, below Pooran, who has made 2,275 runs in 106 matches and 97 innings at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of over 136, with 13 fifties.

Powell needs 58 more runs to go past Pooran and become WI's highest-scoring T20I run-getter. Also, two more sixes will make him the first WI batter with 150 T20I sixes. The right-hander, who made an explosive 35-ball 59 against Zimbabwe after scores of 24, 14 and 9, is well positioned form-wise to go for this milestone.

Hetmyer, who is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament so far with 219 runs in five innings at an average of 54.75, a strike rate of over 185 and two fifties, including a stunning 85 in 34 against Zimbabwe, has hit 17 sixes so far in the tournament. Another maximum and he will be past Pooran's 17 sixes in T20WC 2024 to have the most sixes in a single T20 WC by a batter.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles. (ANI)

