Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 22 (ANI): South Africa captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and decided to bat against the defending champions India in the Super Eight clash in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The India vs South Africa clash is being held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India and South Africa have played against each other 35 times in T20I cricket. Out of these, the Men in Blue have clinched 21 victories, whereas the Proteas have registered 13 wins. One match between the two countries had no result.

In the T20 World Cup history, India have clinched five victories in seven matches, whereas South Africa have won only two times.

After winning the toss, the Proteas skipper said they have made three changes as Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen came back to the playing XI.

"We're gonna bat first, really a good wicket and a lot drier than what we have seen. The boys are looking in good touch, and it's a good place to be at the moment. We have been fortunate to play a couple of games here. This is black soil pitch. We have made 4 changes from the previous game. Kesh (Keshav Maharaj), Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen come back in," Markram said.

After losing the toss, Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that they are playing with the same team which fielded in the previous clash.

"We were also looking to bat first, a good occasion for everyone to come up and show what we have got. We have good energy on the field, and we will take the result, whatever comes our way. Happy to bowl first. Very harsh on Axar Patel, we are going with the same team. So no changes," the Indian skipper said.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(captain), Quinton de Kock(wicketkeeper), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. (ANI)

