Home / Sports / T20 WC: Sri Lanka could play semi-final in Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium

T20 WC: Sri Lanka could play semi-final in Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:20 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka could play their 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final at home in Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium if they qualify and aren't drawn against India.

According to ESPNcricinfo, if Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, they'll play in Colombo. But if Pakistan doesn't make it and Sri Lanka qualifies, playing anyone other than India, they'll host Semi-final 1 in Colombo.

In a communication to all stakeholders after the Super Eights were finalised, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the semi-finals logistics as follows:

"Semi-final 1 is a floating arrangement with the match to be held in either Colombo or Kolkata. If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo on 4 March. If Pakistan do not qualify for the semi-finals, but Sri Lanka does qualify and play anyone other than India, then Sri Lanka will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo," it said.

The ICC also reiterated that in the event of neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka qualifying, semi-final 1 will be played in Kolkata and semi-final 2 in Mumbai. India, if they reach the semi-finals, will play in Mumbai regardless of who they are drawn against, unless they play Pakistan, in which case they will travel to Colombo.

India will play their semi-final in Mumbai if they qualify, unless they're drawn against Pakistan - then it shifts to Colombo. If neither India, Sri Lanka, nor Pakistan makes it, the semi-finals are fixed: Group 1 winner vs Group 2 runner-up in Kolkata, and Group 2 winner vs Group 1 runner-up in Mumbai.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are both in Group 2 of the Super Eights, so there is no chance of a Sri Lanka-Pakistan semi-final.

This update clarifies the November schedule, which allocated Pakistan's semi-final and final to Sri Lanka but didn't specify Sri Lanka's knockout matchups. Now, Sri Lanka's potential home advantage in the semis is confirmed, pending qualification and draw.

That release stated: "If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium will replace Kolkata as the host of Semi-Final 1. Should Pakistan reach the final, that venue will also shift from Ahmedabad to Colombo. If India and Pakistan meet in the semi-finals, that match will be staged in Colombo, while Mumbai will host Semi-Final 2 involving India if they face any team other than Pakistan." (ANI)


